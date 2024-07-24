Indian Navy Rescues Critically Injured Chinese Sailor Off Mumbai Coast | WATCH

Amid heavy rains in Maharashtra, the Indian Navy successfully pulled off a rescue mission on Wednesday. The Navy responded to a distress call made by a critically injured Chinese sailor off the coast of Mumbai.
In response to the call, a Sea King helicopter was launched from the Indian Navy Air Station Shikra on Wednesday.
"Challenging weather conditions with winds over 45 knots and heavy rolling of the ship were compounded by non-availability of continuous deck. The patient was successfully airlifted from the bridge wing of the vessel and transported back to the air station and subsequently shifted to hospital for further medical management," the Indian Navy spokesperson posted on X.
The 51-year-old Chinese mariner on board Bulk Carrier Zhong Shan Men had been critically injured and suffered from heavy blood loss.
Along with the Indian Navy, the Indian Coast Guard Ship Samrat was also diverted to offer assistance in the rescue operation.
"The safe and timely evacuation of the patient was a result of joint operation coordinated by MRCC (MBI) with the Indian Navy," the spokesperson added further.