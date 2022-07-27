Thursday, Jul 28, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian Navy Receives 5.62 Lakh Applications Under Agnipath Scheme Till Wednesday

The scheme was unveiled on June 14, following which there were violent protests against it in several states for nearly a week and several opposition parties demanded its rollback.

undefined
Youngsters prepare for Agnipath Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 27 Jul 2022 10:50 pm

The Indian Navy has received 5.62 lakh applications under the Agnipath military recruitment scheme till Wednesday, the defence ministry said. The Indian Navy had on July 2 begun the recruitment process under the scheme.

"Registration Update: A total of 5,62,818 aspirants have registered...as of 9 AM on July 27," a Defence Ministry spokesperson tweeted while talking about the Navy's recruitment process.

Under the Agnipath scheme, youths between the ages of 17-and-a-half and 21 years would be inducted for a four-year tenure, while 25 per cent of them will be subsequently inducted for regular service.

Related stories

Rahul Gandhi Terms ‘Agnipath’ Scheme PM Modi’s ‘Laboratory’, Says Country’s Security In Danger

Security, Youth's Future In Danger With This 'New Experiment': Rahul Gandhi On Agnipath

Indian Navy Received Over 3 Lakh Applications Under Agnipath Scheme So Far

The scheme was unveiled on June 14, following which there were violent protests against it in several states for nearly a week and several opposition parties demanded its rollback.

The government had on June 16 increased the upper age limit for recruitment under the scheme to 23 years from 21 for the year 2022, and subsequently announced a slew of placatory steps like a preference for Agniveers in central paramilitary forces and defence public sector undertakings upon their retirement.

Tags

National Agnipath Scheme Indian Navy Navy Applicants Military Recruitment Scheme Defence Ministry New Delhi
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Boris Johnson Gives Sir Winston Churchill Leadership Award To Ukraine's President Zelenskyy

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases

Kiren Rijiju Suggests It's Unfair To Blame Government Or Judiciary For Pending Cases