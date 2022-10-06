Indian Family’s Killing In US Sends Shock Waves In Their Native Punjab

The killing of four members of a Sikh family after they were kidnapped in the US state of California sent shock waves in their village here on Thursday and the villagers demanded exemplary punishment for the culprit.

Residents of the family's Harsi Pind village also expressed grief over the incident and demanded that steps be taken to ensure the safety of those going abroad.

The bodies of Jasdeep Singh (39), his wife Jasleen Kaur (27), their eight-month-old daughter Aroohi Dheri and Jasdeep's brother Amandeep Singh (39) were found in an orchard near Indiana Road and Hutchinson Road on Wednesday evening.

The family was kidnapped from their newly opened trucking business in Merced County, California, on Monday.

As the news of the family's murder reached Harsi Pind, villagers and people from nearby villages headed to the house of Randhir Singh and his wife Kirpal Kaur, the parents of Jasdeep and Amandeep, to offer their condolences. However, they had to return as the house was locked.

Randhir and Kirpal, who retired from health and education departments respectively, left for the US after they received information about the kidnapping earlier.

Harsi Pind sarpanch Simran Singh said a wave of grief swept the village and adjoining ones after the news of the Sikh family's murder broke.

There is no one at Randhir Singh's house. People who came to express their grief returned after finding the house locked, he said.

Those who know Randhir Singh's sister, who lives in Jaja village, are going there to mourn, the sarpanch said.

A villager demanded that steps be taken to ensure the safety and security of people going abroad. He also demanded exemplary punishment for those behind the heinous crime.

Charanjit Singh, Randhir Singh's neighbour, said some people are going to Jalandhar, where Jasleen's family lives, to offer their condolences.

Union Minister and Hoshiarpur MP Som Parkash also expressed grief over the killings and said the Centre will provide all necessary support to the bereaved family.

(With PTI inputs)


