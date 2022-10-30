Sunday, Oct 30, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Indian Company Compensates Family Of Deceased Nepalese Boy: Officials

A senior Nepalese official said on Sunday that an Indian construction company has paid the family of a Nepalese boy who died while working on the Indian side of the border.

Indian Company Compensates Family Of Deceased Nepalese Boy: Officials
Indian Company Compensates Family Of Deceased Nepalese Boy: Officials Representational Image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 30 Oct 2022 8:28 pm

An Indian construction company has paid Rs 1.6 million Nepalese rupees in compensation to the family of a Nepalese boy who died in the course of road construction on the Indian side of the border, a senior Nepalese official said on Sunday.  

The incident occurred on Friday at Dumling village of Darchula district when an eight-year-old boy was killed after being hit by a stone hurled from a blast triggered in the course of constructing the road on the Indian side, the official said.

The victim along with his father, mother, brother, and sister was walking on the banks of the Mahakali River opposite the construction site in the Nepali territory when the incident took place.

The victim’s father said that his daughter Sarina was also injured and is currently undergoing treatment.

Following the incident, a diplomatic note was sent by Nepal to the Indian government.

On Saturday evening, the private Indian construction firm apologised for the incident and made compensation of Rs 1.6 million (approximately 10 lakh INR) to the family of the deceased, the official said.

He said that an agreement to this effect was reached among the Indian Garg & Garg Company, the Indian administration, members of the victim's family, and local representatives on the Nepal side, he said.

“A representative from the construction company handed over the money to the victim’s family on Saturday,” Dirgharaj Upadhyaya, another officer holding the position of Chief District Officer, told PTI over the phone.  

Related stories

India Finally Sells Ammunition To Nepal After 8-Year Chinese Dominance

Dengue Outbreak Claims 51 Lives In Nepal

Earthquake Of 5.9 Magnitude Jolts Nepal

He said that the family was satisfied with the compensation.

Upadhyaya said that the local administration of both sides should coordinate with each other before conducting an explosion at international borders.

Tags

National Indians Company Nepalese Citizens Border Indian Construction Official Statement Family Nepal Indian Government
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

‘XXX’ to Nudity Clause: Here's Why Ekta Kapoor Is Controversy's Favourite Child

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls

IND Vs SA, ICC T20 World Cup 2022, Super 12, Live Scores: SA Need 6 Off 6 Balls