Indian Army UAV Enters Pak Due To Technical Glitch, Hotline Message Sent Requesting Return

A mini UAV on a training mission within the Indian territory lost control due to a technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial Sector of Pakistan, Indian Army said on Friday.

A hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army to return the said UAV, Indian Army said Photo: Representative image by X/@adgpi
A hotline message was sent to the Pakistani Army to return an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) of the Indian Army that entered Pakistan due to a technical glitch during a training session on Friday.

Indian Army said the incident took place at 9:25 am.


A "mini UAV on a training mission well within the Indian Territory lost control due to a technical malfunction and drifted into the Nikial Sector of Pakistan opposite our Bhimber Gali Sector," the Indian Army said.

As per media inputs, Pakistan troops recovered the same, the Army said.

A hotline message has been sent to the Pakistan Army to return the said UAV, the Indian Army added.

Meanwhile, security forces launched a search operation in the border belt of Jammu and Kashmir's Kathua district following a suspected movement in the area on Thursday night, officials said.

Acting on information about the suspected movement of two persons, the security forces launched a cordon and search operation in Jandor belt of the district, they said.

The entire area has been put under cordon and a search operation was going on when last reports came from the area, the officials said.

In another incident. a Pakistani intruder was apprehended along the Line of Control (LoC) after crossing into this side in Jammu and Kashmir's Poonch district on Thursday evening, official sources said.

He was picked up by the security forces in the area along the LoC close to Chakan Da Bagh.

The intruder identified as Azhar was questioned.

