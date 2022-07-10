Sunday, Jul 10, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India Witnessing Lot Of Changes Over The Last 8 Years: External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar

S Jaishankar, while interacting with youth here in the state capital, said the India which he witnessed in his youth was very much different from what today's youngsters are experiencing. 

undefined
External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 7:38 pm

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar on Sunday said India has witnessed a lot of changes in the last eight years under the NDA rule and the difference was evident in a lot of sectors including digital connectivity and health care.

Jaishankar, while interacting with youth here in the state capital, said the India which he witnessed in his youth was very much different from what today's youngsters are experiencing. 

Related stories

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Visits Japanese Embassy, Conveys Condolences Over Shinzo Abe's Assassination

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar Meets US Secretary Of State Antony Blinken On G-20 Sidelines

S Jaishankar Holds Bilateral Talks With Counterparts From Several Countries In Bali

"Even 10 or 15 years ago if something like Covid-19 had happened, we would have waited for what the world is doing and waited for our turn for vaccination and medicines. But today we are among the big countries which have the highest rate of vaccinations. We made our own vaccines. We are one of the few countries which have a CoWIN app which helps everyone to get vaccinated and have a digital certificate," the minister said.

The senior minister said India is today capable of addressing challenges and finding solutions. "The point is your India is very different from the India of my youth. Today, we are capable of looking at challenges and finding solutions," he said.

The bureaucrat-turned-politician said in the last eight years big changes have taken place in India and said people got houses, girls were going to school in large numbers among others."Big changes have come up in the last eight years. People have got houses, people have got health coverage, people have got digital connectivity. 

Girls are going to schools in larger numbers. In fact, girls are staying in schools more than ever. People getting trained in skill sets. Even during Covid, we made sure that nobody went hungry. That nobody lacked money for essentials," Jaishankar said. He reached the state in the morning and is scheduled to visit the famed Padmanabha Swami temple in the city. 

(With PTI Inputs)

Tags

National External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar NDA Health Care COVID-19 CoWIN Portal Digital Connectivity Vaccination And Medicines Padmanabha Swami Temple
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

Deep Into The Land Of Forests: A Look At Jharkhand's Many Waterfalls

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG

3rd T20: IND Aim For Clean Sweep Vs ENG