Monday, May 16, 2022
Home National

India Slams OIC Over Its Kashmir Remarks, Terms Them ‘Unwarranted’

India's strong reaction came after the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) criticised New Delhi over the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Updated: 16 May 2022 8:24 pm

India on Monday slammed the Organisation of Islamic Cooperation (OIC) for its "unwarranted" comments on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir and asked the grouping to refrain from carrying out its "communal agenda" at the behest of one country, in an oblique reference to Pakistan.

"We are dismayed that the OIC secretariat has once again made unwarranted comments on the internal affairs of India," External Affairs Ministry spokesperson Arindam Bagchi said.

"As in the past, the Government of India categorically rejects the assertions made by the OIC secretariat on the Union Territory of Jammu and Kashmir which is an integral and inalienable part of India," he said.

Bagchi was responding to media queries on the OIC statement on the delimitation exercise in Jammu and Kashmir.

"The OIC should refrain from carrying out its communal agenda vis-a-vis India at the behest of one country," Bagchi said.

The delimitation commission, tasked with redrawing parliamentary and assembly constituencies in Jammu and Kashmir, notified its final report earlier this month.

(With PTI inputs) 
 

