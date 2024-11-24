National

India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29

Making a statement on behalf of India, Chandni Raina, Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, said they were not allowed to speak before the adoption of the deal, undermining their trust in the process.

Getting your Trinity Audio player ready...
COP29
India rejects USD 300 bn climate finance package for Global South at COP29 Photo: AP
info_icon

India on Sunday rejected the new climate finance package of a meagre USD 300 billion annually by 2035 for the Global South at the UN climate conference here, calling it "too little and too distant".

The USD 300 billion figure is a far cry from the USD 1.3 trillion the Global South has been demanding over the past three years of talks to tackle climate change.

Making a statement on behalf of India, Chandni Raina, Adviser, Department of Economic Affairs, said they were not allowed to speak before the adoption of the deal, undermining their trust in the process.

"In continuation of several such incidents of not following inclusivity, not respecting country positions... We had informed the presidency, we had informed the secretariat that we wanted to make a statement prior to any decision. However, this is for everyone to see, this has been stage-managed. We are extremely disappointed," she said.

"The goal is too little, too distant," Raina said, asserting that it is set for 2035, which is too far away.

"Estimates tell us that we need at least USD 1.3 trillion per year by 2030," she said.

The USD 300 billion does not meet the needs and priorities of developing countries. It is incompatible with the principle of CBDR (Common but Differentiated Responsibilities) and equity, regardless of the battle with the impact of climate change, Raina said.

"We are very unhappy and disappointed with the process, and we object to the adoption of this agenda," the Indian negotiator said, drawing loud cheers in the plenary room full of diplomats, civil society members and journalists.

Supporting India, Nigeria said the USD 300 billion climate finance package was a "joke". Malawi and Bolivia also lent support to India.

Raina said the outcome clearly reflects the unwillingness of developed countries to fulfil their responsibilities.

She said developing countries are the most impacted by climate change and are being pushed to transition to low-carbon pathways, even at the cost of their growth.

They are also facing unilateral measures, such as the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism, by developed countries, which does not make the transition easier.

Raina said the proposed outcome will further affect the developing world's ability to adapt to climate change and greatly impact its climate goal ambitions and growth.

"India does not accept the goal proposal in its present form," she said.

The new climate finance package for developing nations, or the New Collective Quantified Goal (NCQG), replaces the USD 100 billion figure pledged in 2009.

Issued after tiring, mind-numbing negotiations that continued for an extra day, it said that countries would marshal a total of USD 300 billion per year by 2035 from a wide variety of sources -- public and private, bilateral and multilateral, including alternative sources.

The USD 1.3 trillion figure is in the document, but it calls on "all actors," including public and private, to "work together" to reach this level by 2035.

It does not place the responsibility solely on developed countries.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Vs Australia LIVE Score, 1st Test Day 3: KL Rahul Falls As Yashasvi Jaiswal Completes Ton; IND - 201/1 In 63 Overs
  2. Indian Premier League 2025 Mega Auction: Five Things To Know
  3. ICC Champions Trophy 2025: PCB Denies Reports Of Virtual Meeting With ICC And BCCI
  4. IND Vs AUS: Jaiswal Breaks McCullum's World Record For Most Test Sixes In A Calendar Year
  5. SMAT 2024: Tilak Varma Becomes First Batter To Score Three Consecutive Centuries In T20 Cricket
Football News
  1. Punjab FC 1-2 NorthEast United Highlights, Indian Super League: Highlanders Beat Shers In Delhi
  2. Diego Simeone Reflects On 700th Game In Charge As Atletico Madrid Edge Deportivo Alaves 2-1
  3. Xabier Alonso Criticizes Slow Start Despite Bayer Leverkusen's 5-2 Comeback Victory
  4. Man City Transfer Update: Ballon d'Or Winner Rodri Keeps Door Ajar For Potential Real Madrid Move In Future
  5. Arsenal Injury News: Concerned Mikel Arteta Provides Ben White Update
Tennis News
  1. Andy Murray To Join Old Rival Novak Djokovic As Coach For 2025 Australian Open
  2. Netherlands Defeat Germany To Secure Maiden Davis Cup Final Spot
  3. Three Nigerian Players Suspended And Fined For Violating Match-Fixing Rules
  4. Italy Vs Australia Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch ITA Vs AUS
  5. Netherlands Vs Germany Semi-Final Live Streaming, Davis Cup Final 8 2024: When, Where To Watch NED Vs GER
Hockey News
  1. India Overcome China Challenge To Defend Women’s Asian Champions Trophy Title - In Pics
  2. IND Vs CHN Final Highlights, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024: India Go Back-To-Back After China Triumph In Bihar
  3. Asian Women's Champions Trophy 2024: India Pass China Test To Defend Title On Home Soil
  4. MAS Vs JPN, Women's Hockey Asian Champions Trophy 2024 Highlights: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Third-Place Match
  5. MAS Vs JPN, Women's ACT 2024: Japan Beat Malaysia 4-1 In Rajgir, Settle With Bronze Medal

Trending Stories

National News
  1. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  2. Nehru And The Gift Of Cinema For Children
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins All 6 Seats In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP
Entertainment News
  1. The Way Home: Subodh Gupta's Art Loops In Memory, Longing, And Regret
  2. Sharda Sinha: The Voice Of Bihar
  3. Naga Chaitanya Announces New Film NC24 
  4. I Want To Talk Box Office Collection Day 1: Abhishek Bachchan Starrer Has A Slow Start
  5. Cousins In Resilience: Laal Singh Chaddha, Amar Singh Chamkila And Their Songs Of History
US News
  1. Trump's Cabinet In Limbo: Gaetz Drops Out, Others Under Scrutiny Over Sexual Misconduct Allegations
  2. Post-Election, This Italian Village Sells Homes To Americans For $1
  3. 'Bomb Cyclone' Sweeps Northwest US Killing 1, Leaving Thousands Without Power
  4. US: Trump To Nominate Professional Wrestling Mogul Linda McMahon As Education Secretary
  5. NYC Issues First Drought Warning In 22 Years; Aqueduct Repairing Paused To Boost Water Supply
World News
  1. Putin Bans Adoption Of Russian Children By Citizens Of Countries Allowing Gender Transition
  2. India Rejects USD 300 Billion Climate Deal For Global South At COP29
  3. West Asia Updates: Israel Bombards Beirut Suburbs, 19 Killed In Gaza
  4. Laos Govt Pledges Justice In Mass Alcohol Poisoning Case That Killed 6 Tourists
  5. Italy, France And More Vow to Arrest Netanyahu Following ICC Warrant
Latest Stories
  1. Maharashtra Election Results 2024: Full List Of Winners Party-Wise
  2. Jharkhand Elections: Why Jairam Mahato Couldn’t Make A Dent
  3. Jharkhand Election Results 2024: Who All Are Winning | Full List
  4. Manipur: Mobile Internet Clampdown Extended For Two More Days
  5. Bypoll Results 2024: Priyanka Gandhi Wins Wayanad; TMC Wins Big In Bengal; BJP Redeems Itself In UP | Full List
  6. Assembly Election Result 2024: After Lok Sabha Loss, BJP Wins Strong In UP By-Polls
  7. Weekly Horoscope For November 24th To November 30th: Find Out The Horoscope Predictions For All Zodiac Signs
  8. Daily Horoscope For Today, November 23, 2024: Astrological Forecasts For Each Zodiac Sign