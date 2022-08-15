Tuesday, Aug 16, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

India, Pakistan Soldiers Exchange Sweets Along Border On Independence Day

The BSF personnel also exchanged sweets with the Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border, around 35 kms from Amritsar, the officials said.

India Pakistan ties continue to worsen
India Pakistan soldiers exchange sweets on Independence Day.(File photo-Representational image) PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 15 Aug 2022 10:08 pm

The Border Security Force and Pakistan Rangers exchanged greetings and sweets on Monday along the international border in Jammu region and Attari-Wagah in Punjab on the occasion of India's 76th Independence Day, BSF officials said.

BSF personnel offered sweets to Pakistan Rangers who also reciprocated. The exchange took place at various border outposts in Samba, Kathua, R S Pura and Akhnoor in a very cordial atmosphere, officials said in Jammu.

The BSF has always been at the forefront in creating a peaceful and congenial atmosphere on the border while dominating the border effectively. Such gestures help build a peaceful atmosphere and cordial relationships on the frontier between both border guarding forces, they said.

In Poonch and Rajouri districts, Indian and Pakistani armies exchanged greetings and sweets.

Related stories

Imran Khan Tells Pakistan Government To Stop Attacking Journalists Sympathetic To His Narrative

Haryana CM Recalls Family's Migration From Pakistan During Partition

BSF Extends Independence Day Greetings To Pakistan Rangers Along IB In Gujarat, Rajasthan

The BSF personnel also exchanged sweets with the Pakistan Rangers at the Attari-Wagah border, around 35 kms from Amritsar, and with the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) along the international border in Assam's Dhubri.

BSF personnel of its 31st and 19th battalions exchanged greetings with their Bangladesh counterparts along Sonahat and Tistapara border outposts, a BSF official said.

There is a tradition of the border forces exchanging gifts and sweets on special occasions.

Dhubri in western Assam shares a 61-km-long border, both riverine and land, with Bangladesh. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

Tags

National India Pakistan BSF Soldiers Exchange Sweets Independence Day Pakistan Rangers Attari-Wagah Border Amritsar Samba Kathua R S Pura Jammu Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) Assam Dhubri
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

Jammu-Kashmir: Encounter Breaks Out Between Militants And Security Forces In Srinagar's Nowhatta

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry

We The People: Andhra Pradesh Man's Efforts To Revive A 300-year-old Organic Toy Industry