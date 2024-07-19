National

India News LIVE: Delhi-San Francisco Flight Lands In Russia; Naxal IED Blast Injures 2 DRG Jawans In Chhattisgarh

India News LIVE July 19: Two DRG jawans were injured in a Naxal IED explosion in Chhattisgarh. Three passengers were killed and 33 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Testing Agency to declare by 12 noon of July 20 the centre and city-wise results of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 while masking the identities of the aspirants, saying it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres scored more marks than those elsewhere.

Outlook Web Desk
19 July 2024
19 July 2024
Two DRG jawans were injured in a Naxal IED explosion in Chhattisgarh. Three passengers were killed and 33 injured when eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Gonda in Uttar Pradesh on Thursday. The Supreme Court on Thursday directed the National Testing Agency to declare by 12 noon of July 20 the centre and city-wise results of controversy-ridden NEET-UG 2024 while masking the identities of the aspirants, saying it wanted to ascertain whether candidates appearing at allegedly tainted centres scored more marks than those elsewhere.
World News LIVE: Donald Trump Accepts Republican Party's Nomination For 2024 Presidential Election

Donald Trump accepted the Republican Party's nomination for 2024 presidential election. He said "I stand before you this evening with a message of confidence, strength, and hope" at the RNC.

"Four months from now, we will have an incredible victory, and we will begin the four greatest years in the history of our country," he further claims.

India News LIVE: Chhattisgarh CM Pays Respect To Jawans Killed In IED Blast By Naxals

CM Vishnu Deo Sai and other state leaders lay wreath on mortal remains of STF jawan Bharat Lal Shahu in Raipur. Shahu was martyred in an IED blast triggered by the Naxals in Bijapur earlier this week.

World News LIVE: 7.3 Magnitude Earthquake Hits Northern Chile

An earthquake of 7.3 magnitude hit northern part of Chile on Friday. According to USGS, the epicentre of the quake was 41 km SE of San Pedro de Atacama in Chile.

France News LIVE: Police Officer Wounded In Knife Attack In Paris; Attacker Killed

A police officer was wounded in a knife attack in Paris on Thursday in the high-end Champs-Elysees neighbourhood and the assailant was shot and died of his injuries, authorities said, just days before the opening ceremony of the Summer Olympics.

Paris police chief Laurent Nunez said the attack did not appear linked to the Olympics and no terrorist motive was suspected.

The suspect died of his injuries after being shot, the Paris prosecutor's office said. An investigation was opened into attempted murder of a police officer, the prosecutor's office said. The police officer was hospitalised but not in life-threatening condition.

India News LIVE July 19: Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express Derailment Killed 3 People, Injured 33

At least three passengers were killed and 33 others injured after eight coaches of the Chandigarh-Dibrugarh Express derailed near Uttar Pradesh's Gonda on Thursday.

Emergency services including ambulances and medical teams were rushed to the spot of the accident between the Motiganj and Jhilahi railway stations as soon as information about the derailment was received.

India News LIVE: 2 DRG Jawans Injured In IED Blast Planted By Naxals

Two District Reserve Guards personnel were injured on Thursday after an improvised explosive device exploded in Chhattisgath's Bijapur which was reportedly planted by Naxalites.

Latest News LIVE: San Francisco-Bound Air India Flight From Delhi Diverted To Russia Due To Technical Snag

A San Francisco-bound Air India flight from Delhi was diverted to Krasnoyarsk international airport in Russia on Thursday due to a technical issue, the airline said.

In a post on X, Air India said the aircraft has landed safely after diversion and it is working with relevant authorities to ensure passengers' care.

Top Headlines From July 18

Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points READ FULL STORY

Bangladesh Quota Protest: 25 Dead, Internet Suspended, State Broadcaster Set On Fire | Details READ FULL STORY

Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold? READ FULL STORY

Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports READ FULL STORY

JK: 2 Militants Killed As Army Foils Infiltration Bid In Kupwara; 2 Soldiers Injured In Doda READ FULL STORY

