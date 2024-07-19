National

Microsoft Global Outage: Blue Screen Issue Brings 'Surprise Long Weekend' | Memes

A massive global outage of Microsoft 365 apps and services resulted in blue screens on laptops for thousands of people, hit operations in airlines, banks, markets and offices across spectrums, but the meme army was at its creative best on social media.

Microsoft global outage memes
Microsoft users globally, thousands in India, have reported massive outages in services, with outage tracking website Downdetector showing users flagging disruptions across various services. Photo: X/@navdweeep
info_icon

"Adult version of a free school period," I was told by someone while discussing the Microsoft global outage after laptops got stuck on a blue screen, coming as a blessing in disguise for employees across offices.

A massive global outage of Microsoft 365 apps and services resulted in blue screens on laptops for thousands of people, hit operations in airlines, banks, markets and offices across spectrums, but the meme army was at its creative best on social media.

ALSO READ | Microsoft Global Outage: Laptops Get Blue Screen, Xbox Down, Airline Ops Disrupted

Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”

The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.

Microsoft Global Outage | Memes

As IT teams across offices got flooded with calls and queries regarding the sudden issue on laptopns, memes reflected the situation on a light note on social media.

Airline operations worldwide were affected, as were in India, where SpiceJet, IndiGo, Akasa, and Air India took to their social media handles and informed of the disruptions in services due to the Microsoft global outage.

Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved.

Crowdstrike Update Behind Outage?

A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update was being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.

Microsoft, crowdstrike and Windows are trending on X (formerly Twitter).

On the outage tracking website Downdetector, users reported problems across Microsoft line-up including Azure, and Teams.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. MLC 2024: Unicorns Survive Late MI New York Scare To Win Dallas Thriller
  2. Nepal Vs United Arab Emirates, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Score: Indu Barma & Co Meet UAE In Tournament Opener
  3. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: England Ride Ollie Pope Ton To Post 416 Runs On Day 1 - In Pics
  4. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Former India Cricketer Criticises BCCI For 'Ridiculous' Sanju Samson ODI Omission
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Fans Flood Social Media As BCCI Announces ODI, T20I Squad For SL Trip
Football News
  1. Paris Olympic Games 2024: Israel Clear To Play After FIFA Postpones Decision On Possible Ban
  2. Scottish Premiership: Schmeichel Reunites With Rodgers At Celtic
  3. Graham Potter 'Ready' For Management Return, Salutes Southgate Amid England Links
  4. Transfer News: Bayer Leverkusen Complete Martin Terrier Signing As Alonso Bolsters Attack
  5. Ligue 1: Patrick Vieira Leaves Strasbourg After One Season
Tennis News
  1. Holger Rune Hoping Hamburg Open Run Can Atone For Wimbledon Woe
  2. Paris Olympics: Rohan Bopanna, N Sriram Balaji Begin Preparation With First Round Exit At Hamburg Open
  3. Sumit Nagal Vs Mariano Navone, Swedish Open 2024: Indian Loses In Bastad Round Of 16
  4. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Cameron Norrie To Enter Quarter-Finals
  5. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Microsoft Outage LIVE: Blue Screen Issue Across Countries, Airline Ops Hit
  2. Several Indian Airlines' Ops Hit Amid Microsoft's Global Outage
  3. Chhattisgarh CM Meets Union Road Transport And Highways Minister Nitin Gadkari
  4. Kanwar Yatra: Nameplate Order For Eateries Issued For Entire State Amid Muzaffarnagar Row
  5. Godmen Syndrome
Entertainment News
  1. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  2. Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Dies At 21 After Battling Cancer, T-Series Issues Statement
  3. Priyanka Chopra Thanks Her 'Incredible Husband' Nick Jonas For Making Her Birthday Special; Reveals How He Surprised Her
  4. Zaheer Iqbal Reveals He Met Sonakshi Sinha For The First Time At Salman Khan's Party: We Knew There Was Something Special
  5. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
US News
  1. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
  2. Brazilian Singer Ayres Sasaki Dies After Hugging Fan Causes Electrocution During Live Performance
  3. Bob Newhart Passes Away At 94: Celebrating The Beloved Comedian And Actor's Legendary Career
  4. What Are 'Septum Arms'? TikTok's Latest Meme And Body Positivity Trend Explained
  5. Taco Bell Test Kitchen: All New Cheesy Street Chalupa Joins The Menu
World News
  1. Microsoft Global Outage: Laptops Get Blue Screen, Xbox Down, Airline Ops Disrupted
  2. If Trump Re-Elected US President, Working With Him Would Be 'Hard Work', Says Zelenskyy
  3. Police Car Flipped, Bus Set Afire As Unrest Breaks Out In UK's Leeds | What's Happening
  4. Israel: 1 Person Dies Due To Air Attack In Tel Aviv; 10 More Injured
  5. 'With Faith And Devotion': Donald Trump Formally Accepts Republican Presidential Nomination
Latest Stories
  1. 'Bad Newz': Katrina Kaif-Vicky Kaushal, Triptii Dimri, Ananya Panday And Others Grace The Screening
  2. 'Deadpool & Wolverine's Executive Producer Reveals The Crew Sobbed When They Saw Hugh Jackman In Yellow Wolverine Suit
  3. Shahid Kapoor Starrer 'Deva' Postponed; Action Thriller To Now Release Next Year On THIS Date
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, 19 July: Shahid Kapoor's 'Deva' Release Date Announced, Bhushan Kumar's Niece Tishaa Kumar Passes Away
  5. Massive 7.4 Magnitude Earthquake Strikes Chile; No Injuries Or Damages Reported
  6. NEET Row: CBI Arrests 4 Students Of AIIMS Patna In 'Paper-Leak' Case; Institute To Take Action Soon
  7. Today World Sports News Live: Rafael Nadal In Quarter-Final Action At Swedish Open; Suryakumar Yadav Named India T20I Skipper
  8. Microsoft Outage LIVE: Blue Screen Issue Across Countries, Airline Ops Hit