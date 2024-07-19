Microsoft Global Outage: Blue Screen Issue Brings 'Surprise Long Weekend' | Memes

"Adult version of a free school period," I was told by someone while discussing the Microsoft global outage after laptops got stuck on a blue screen, coming as a blessing in disguise for employees across offices.
A massive global outage of Microsoft 365 apps and services resulted in blue screens on laptops for thousands of people, hit operations in airlines, banks, markets and offices across spectrums, but the meme army was at its creative best on social media.
Microsoft 365 posted on X that the company was “working on rerouting the impacted traffic to alternate systems to alleviate impact in a more expedient fashion” and that they were “observing a positive trend in service availability.”
The company did not respond to a request for comment. It did not explain the cause of the outage further.
Microsoft Global Outage | Memes
As IT teams across offices got flooded with calls and queries regarding the sudden issue on laptopns, memes reflected the situation on a light note on social media.
Airline operations worldwide were affected, as were in India, where SpiceJet, IndiGo, Akasa, and Air India took to their social media handles and informed of the disruptions in services due to the Microsoft global outage.
Globally, the Microsoft cloud outage led to US airlines cancelling flights, but the tech giant later reportedly said its cloud services outage in the Central US region has been resolved.
Crowdstrike Update Behind Outage?
A new Crowdstrike (cybersecurity software firm) update was being cited as the cause of the outage, which has impacted Windows-based desktop and laptops.
Microsoft, crowdstrike and Windows are trending on X (formerly Twitter).
On the outage tracking website Downdetector, users reported problems across Microsoft line-up including Azure, and Teams.