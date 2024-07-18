National

Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold?

The Karnataka private job quota bill intended to implement reservation for Kannadigas in private sector institutions, industries and enterprises

Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold?
BJP and JD(S) MLCs protest in the well during a session of the Karnataka Legislative Council, at Vidhan Soudha in Bengaluru, Tuesday, July 16, 2024. Photo: PTI
info_icon

After massive backlash over a proposed law mandating reservation for ‘local candidates’ in Karnataka in a large chunk of private sector jobs, the state Congress government has walked back on its decision. Chief Minister Siddaramaiah clarified that a ‘final decision’ is yet to be arrived at and will be taken after the next cabinet meeting.

The state cabinet approved ‘The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024’ on Monday. "Any industry, factory or other establishments shall appoint 50 per cent of local candidates in management categories and 70 per cent in non-management categories," the bill read, and provided penalties between Rs 10,000 to Rs 25,000 if an employer fails to fulfil these obligations. Although it was expected to be tabled in the assembly on Thursday, the Bill has been temporarily put on hold for now, a statement by the Chief Minister’s Office said on Wednesday.

What is the Karnataka private job quota bill?

The Bill, according to the chief minister, intended to implement reservation for Kannadigas in private sector institutions, industries and enterprises. This has been one of the long-pending demands of several Kannada organisations in the state. In fact, in 1984, the Sarojini Mahishi committee – set up to recommend job opportunities for Kannadigas in Karnataka – submitted a report calling for 100 per cent reservation for locals in group C and D jobs in Central government departments and public sector undertakings (PSUs) operating in Karnataka. Siddaramaiah even posted a tweet on ‘X’ yesterday which said: "The Cabinet meeting held yesterday approved a bill to make recruitment of 100 per cent Kannadigas mandatory for "C and D" grade posts in all private industries in the state." The post was later deleted. 

According to the bill, a person can be qualified as a ‘local’ if they are “born in the state of Karnataka and are domiciled in the State for a period of fifteen years and who are capable of speaking, reading and writing Kannada in a legible way.” Candidates must also have a secondary school certificate with Kannada as a language. If not, then they must pass a  Kannada proficiency test as specified by the 'Nodal Agency’. 

If there aren’t enough local candidates, then the employer must collaborate with the government to train such candidates within a period of three years. Even then, if sufficient number of local candidates aren’t available, then the employer “may apply for relaxation from the provisions of this Act to the government, and after due enquiry, the government may pass appropriate orders and such orders passed by the government shall be final.”

Who would it benefit?

The Bill would have benefited those seeking management jobs, which, according to the government, include those falling in the category of supervisory, managerial, technical, operational, administrative and other higher positions in any factory, industry and company, excluding directors, and non-management jobs include those in the category of clerical, unskilled, semi-skilled, skilled employees, as well as contract and casual workers. 

Job aspirants waiting in line for walk-in interview in Ankleshwar, Gujarat - null
Will India’s Unemployment Crisis Be Addressed?

BY Outlook Web Desk

Why did it receive backlash?

Bengaluru – also known globally as India’s Silicon Valley – has been one of the go-to destinations for start ups and the technology sector, which has also in turn been crucial for the state’s development. Several industry veterans on Wednesday slammed the Bill as “discriminatory” and “regressive”, pointing out that many of their own employees do not hail from Karnataka.

Founder and CEO of PhonePe Sameer Nigam said in a post on ‘X’: "I build companies. Have created 25000+ jobs across India! My kids don't deserve jobs in their home city? Shame.”

The National Association of Software and Service Companies (NASSCOM) noted that restrictions imposed by the Bill could force companies to relocate as local skilled talent becomes scarce. With the Information Technology sector contributing 25 per cent of the state's GDP and housing a quarter of the country’s digital talent, “the bill's provisions threaten to reverse this progress, drive away companies, and stifle startups, especially when more global firms (GCCs) are looking to invest in the state,” NASSCOM said in its statement. 

In fact, soon after the industry’s backlash made headlines, ministers from Andhra Pradesh and Kerala invited investors to relocate businesses to their states. AP’s IT minister Nara Lokesh responded to NASSCOM’s statement and said, “We welcome you to expand or relocate your businesses to our IT, IT services, AI and data center cluster at Vizag. We will offer you best-in-class facilities, uninterrupted power, infrastructure and the most suitable skilled talent for your IT enterprise with no restrictions from the Government. Andhra Pradesh is ready to welcome you. Please get in touch!”

P Rajeev, Kerala’s Law and Industries Minister made a similar post, inviting companies to invest in Kerala “with its highly skilled talent pool, the best climate, and a hassle-free environment.”

What was the government aiming to do with the Bill?

The Congress government being led by Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar might have intended to balance regional interests, which has in fact played a huge role in the state’s politics for decades. 

Not long ago, in December 2023, Bengaluru saw violent protests by pro-Kannada activists who demanded strict implementation of the 60 per cent rule – wherein all sign boards in the state must atleast be in 60 per cent Kannada. Siddaramaiah had then asserted that an ordinance would be brought in that would assure the same. The state’s legislature passed a law to that effect in February. 

Advertisement

A billboard being vandalised by Karnataka Rakshana Vedike activists in Bengaluru - null
In The Name Of Kannada

BY Outlook Web Desk

The party’s manifesto for the 2023 Assembly elections also included a promise to “ensure 80 per cent jobs in Karnataka to local people in both public and private sector”.

“We are a pro-Kannada government. Our priority is to look after the welfare of the Kannadigas,” the CM said in a post on ‘X’ on Wednesday. 

Meanwhile, the state’s ministers have assured the industry that deliberations will be held with them about the bill, to protect the interests of both Kannadigas as well as industries. 

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. Namibia Vs Oman, ICC Cricket World Cup League Two 2023-27 Live Score: Gerhard Erasmas & Co Face OMA At The Forthill
  2. NEP Vs UAE, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Preview Match 1: Nepal Return After Eight Years
  3. IND Vs PAK, Women's Asia Cup 2024 Match 2 Preview: Dominant India Begin Title Defence Against Pakistan
  4. UAE At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
  5. Malaysia At Women's Asia Cup 2024 Live Streaming: Group, Schedule, Squad And Fixtures - All You Need To Know
Football News
  1. Lionel Messi Asked To Apologize: Argentina Players' Racist Chant Controvery - Explained
  2. English Premier League: Grateful Archie Gray Happy To Play In Any Position For Tottenham After 'Good' Debut
  3. Manchester United New Boy Zirkzee Says Having Van Nistelrooy As Coach Is 'Special'
  4. Darren Anderton Says England Would Have Won Euro 2024 Under Pep Guardiola
  5. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
Tennis News
  1. Hamburg Open: Alexander Zverev Breezes Past Jesper De Jong Into Second Round
  2. Tennis At Paris Olympics: Will Rafael Nadal Join Andy Murray In Bidding Adieu?
  3. Swedish Open: Ruud Stunned As Monteiro Advances To Quarter-Finals
  4. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  5. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Karnataka Reservation Bill: Who Would It Benefit? Why Was It Put On Hold?
  2. NEET-UG SC Hearing: Re-Examination Has To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI Chandrachud
  3. Akhilesh Yadav Extends 'Monsoon Offer' In Cryptic Post Amid Yogi-KP Maurya 'Rift'
  4. Security Forces Keep Tight Vigil Amid Increased Attacks In J&K's Doda
  5. 'Fresh Batch' Of JeM Terrorists Who 'Infiltrated 6 Months Ago' Linked To Jammu Attacks: Report
Entertainment News
  1. 'Stree 2' Trailer Review: Rajkummar Rao-Shraddha Kapoor Return In This Horror Comedy Flick
  2. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra, The Boys Season 4 Is Out On Amazon Prime
  3. Sivakarthikeyan, Sai Pallavi Starrer 'Amaran' To Arrive In Theatres This Diwali
  4. 'The Boys Season 4 Episode 8': When And Where To Watch The Finale Of This Satirical Superhero Series
  5. Cigarettes After Sex To Return To India With Three Shows In January 2025 - Check Out The Details Inside
US News
  1. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
  2. US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age
  3. 'I Don't Like Him': Florida Man Arrested For Making Death Threats Against Joe Biden
  4. Surprising Things JD Vance Said About Trump Before Joining Him
  5. Democrats Aim To Nominate President In First Week Of August, As Some Push Biden To Quit The Race
World News
  1. Parts Of South Korea Battle Flood After Heavy Rain
  2. Bangladesh Students Protest Against 'War Heroes' Quota in Govt Jobs | All You Need To Know
  3. Gaza War 'Most Documented Genocide'; China Calls For Ceasefire At UNSC | Latest On Israel-Hamas War
  4. China Mall Fire: Fire Breaks Out In Shopping Mall In Sichuan Province, 16 Dead
  5. 'Will Make A Great VP': Usha Chilukuri All Praise For Husband JD Vance As He Accepts Nomination
Latest Stories
  1. Andhra Horror: YSRCP Youth Wing Member Hacked To Death With Machete, Chopped Hands Lie On Road
  2. Nick Jonas Wishes His 'Love' Priyanka Chopra On Birthday With Mushy Unseen Pics; Calls Himself 'Lucky'
  3. NEET SC Hearing LIVE: Re-Examination Needs To Be On Concrete Footing, Says CJI
  4. Entertainment News LIVE Updates, July 18: Nick Jonas' Birthday Wish For Priyanka Chopra, The Boys Season 4 Is Out On Amazon Prime
  5. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Tipped To Revive Out-Of-Favour Speedster's International Career
  6. Naxal Attack: 2 Soldiers Killed In IED Blast In Chhattisgarh's Bijapur
  7. Live Sports News Today: India Team Announcement Updates; Build Up To Women's Asia Cup T20; Rafael Nadal In Action
  8. Doda, J&K: 2 Jawans Injured In Fresh Gunfight With Militants Days After 4 Soldiers Died In Op