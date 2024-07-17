Karnataka: Private Jobs Quota Bill Put On Hold Hours After Approval

The Karnataka government has put quota bill on hold hours after passing it. The bill mandated reservation for locals in the private sector faced huge backlash from the industry.
The government has said it will have a relook at the bill before it is tabled in the state Assembly.
The move came hours after the state cabinet cleared the bill, which proposed appointment of Kannadigas to 50 per cent of management positions and 75 per cent of non-management positions in the private sector.
The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, was likely to be tabled on Thursday in the Assembly.
Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramiah stated that their priority was to "look after the welfare of Kannadigas".
However, the move was criticised by IT industry, who complained that such a bill would hamper growth of tech industry in Bengaluru and impact jobs.
Following backlash from the industry, Karnataka’s deputy CM DK Shivakumar was quoted by India Today saying, "We will discuss with them.... We are more worried than both the employer and the employee. We will see where we can accommodate Kannadigas.”