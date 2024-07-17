National

Karnataka: Private Jobs Quota Bill Put On Hold Hours After Approval

Karnataka: The government has said it will have a relook at the bill before it is tabled in the state Assembly.

Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah |
Karnataka Chief Minister Siddaramiah | Photo: PTI
info_icon

The Karnataka government has put quota bill on hold hours after passing it. The bill mandated reservation for locals in the private sector faced huge backlash from the industry.

The government has said it will have a relook at the bill before it is tabled in the state Assembly.

Strange Advertisement Seeks Marriage Of Dead People | - Representational Image
Strange Advertisement Seeks Marriage Of Dead People In Karnataka

BY PTI

The move came hours after the state cabinet cleared the bill, which proposed appointment of Kannadigas to 50 per cent of management positions and 75 per cent of non-management positions in the private sector.

The Karnataka State Employment of Local Candidates in the Industries, Factories and Other Establishments Bill, 2024, was likely to be tabled on Thursday in the Assembly.

YouTuber Gets Karnataka Police Notice Over Rahul Gandhi Video | - Representational Image
Karnataka Police Files FIR Against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

BY PTI

Earlier, Karnataka CM Siddaramiah stated that their priority was to "look after the welfare of Kannadigas".

However, the move was criticised by IT industry, who complained that such a bill would hamper growth of tech industry in Bengaluru and impact jobs.

Karnataka government has dismissed BJP's 'Love Jihad' charge after murder of 23-year-old college student - X
Karnataka College Murder: Accused Fayaz's Father Apologises To Victim's Family, BJP-Cong Slugfest On | Key Points

BY Outlook Web Desk

Following backlash from the industry, Karnataka’s deputy CM DK Shivakumar was quoted by India Today saying, "We will discuss with them.... We are more worried than both the employer and the employee. We will see where we can accommodate Kannadigas.”

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. India Tour Of Sri Lanka: Gautam Gambhir Meets Selection Committee To Discuss Squad - Report
  2. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test: Three Key Player Battles To Look Out For
  3. Matheesha Pathirana Believes It Is Too Soon To Analyse Difference Between IPL And LPL
  4. ICC T20I Batting Rankings: Yashasvi Jaiswal Rises To Sixth; Ruturaj Gaikwad Drops To Eighth
  5. Nepal Among Six Emerging Nations To Get ICC Development Awards For Pioneering Initiatives
Football News
  1. Who Will Be New England Coach? Eddie Howe Being Favourite No Shock To Ex-Winger Darren Anderton
  2. Luka Modric Signs One-year Contract Extension With Real Madrid
  3. Harry Kane Hails Gareth Southgate As 'One Of England's Greatest Ever Managers'
  4. Houssem Aouar Becomes Laurent Blanc's First Signing At Al-Ittihad
  5. Chelsea Women Sign Lucy Bronze On A Free Transfer After Barcelona Departure
Tennis News
  1. Casper Ruud Stunned As Thiago Monteiro Advances To Swedish Open Quarter-Finals
  2. Nordea Open 2024: Sumit Nagal-Karol Drzewiecki Pair Bows Out After First Round
  3. Rafael Nadal: Former World No 1 Named In US Open 2024 Entry List
  4. Sumit Nagal Vs Marione Navone Live Streaming, Swedish Open 2024: When, Where To Watch Round of 16
  5. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Eases Past Leo Borg, Enters Round Of 16 - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Maharashtra: Police Kill 12 Naxals In Encounter Near Chhattisgarh Border
  2. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  3. Karnataka: Private Jobs Quota Bill Put On Hold Hours After Approval
  4. Rajasthan BSTC Pre-DElEd Results 2024: Direct Link Here, How To Check Score | Details
  5. Pune Porsche Crash: Panel Recommends Action Against JJB Members For 'Procedural Lapses' In Bail To Minor
Entertainment News
  1. Siddharth P Malhotra Reveals He Wanted To Cast An Established Star For 'Maharaj'; Here's Why He Chose Junaid Khan
  2. Emraan Hashmi Candidly Confesses To Feeling Envious Of Other Actors: Envy Engulfs Me All The Time
  3. 'Bigg Boss OTT 3': Sai Ketan Rao Hurls Chair At Lovekesh Kataria Amidst Heated Argument
  4. Kubbra Sait Roped In For Ajay Devgn-Sanjay Dutt Starrer 'Son Of Sardaar 2'? Here's What We Know
  5. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
US News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  3. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  4. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  5. Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024
World News
  1. 'Brandon Cooper' Missing? Evansville Police Alert Public About Online Scam Involving Fake Reports Of Autistic Child
  2. Meet Sue Mi Terry, Ex-CIA Official Charged With Being A South Korean Agent, Admits To Shocking Details
  3. Rising Seas Wipe Out Key Largo Tree Cactus, First U.S. Plant Extinction Linked To Climate Change
  4. Brain Implant Patient Finds Ease In Communication With OpenAI Technology
  5. With Gaza Death Toll Near 39,000, ICJ Ruling On Genocide An Ignored Warning For Israel
Latest Stories
  1. 'Foreign Intel Agencies' Involved? What US Said On Journalist's Query Over Trump Assassination Attempt
  2. JD Vance's 'Islamist Country' Remark Sparks Outrage In UK, Deputy PM Dismisses 'Fruity' Remark
  3. Vicky Kaushal Reveals His Father Sham Kaushal Contemplated Suicide Due To Joblessness
  4. Allu Arjun-Rashmika Mandanna Starrer 'Pushpa 2' To Be Pushed Further Due To Production Delays? Here's What We Know
  5. July’s Full Moon: Everything You Need To Know About Seeing The Buck Moon
  6. Entertainment News 17 July Highlights: BTS Moments As Salman Khan's 'Bajrangi Bhaijaan' Turns 9, Drake's Home Hit By Floods
  7. India News LIVE: Karnataka Govt Faces Backlash Over Job Quota; Muharram Processions Taken Out Across States
  8. Sports News Today LIVE: Nadal-Ruud Into Swedish Open SFs; IOA Releases Indian Contingent For Paris Olympics