Karnataka Police Files FIR Against YouTuber Ajeet Bharti For Remarks On Rahul Gandhi

"The video, titled 'Rahul trying Hard To Fuel Fire, Naseer Wants Modi in Skull Cap' allegedly intends to create feelings of enmity, hatred and ill-will between communities," the police notice issued to YouTuber Ajeet Bharti reads.

A Noida-based YouTuber was on Thursday issued a notice here by the Karnataka Police to join its probe over a video he shot with reference of Congress leader Rahul Gandhi in it.

The action came on the complaint of Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee Legal Cell Secretary, Advocate B K Bopanna, who filed it at the High Grounds Police Station in Bengaluru on June 15.

Based on his complaint, an FIR was lodged under IPC sections 153 (promoting enmity between different groups) and 505(2) (statements creating or promoting enmity), according to the notice.

On June 13, Bharti posted a video on his official X handle, in which he claimed that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had stated in his speeches that he intended to bring back the Babri Masjid in place of the Ram Mandir.

"This is a blatant lie and a gross misrepresentation of Gandhi's statements. Rahul Gandhi has never made any such statements in any of his speeches," the complainant said.

Police have directed Bharti to appear before the investigating officer at the High Grounds Police Station at 11 am within seven days of receiving the notice.

A local police officer told PTI that the Karnataka Police team had landed at the YouTuber's home in Sector 57 here around 1 pm. "Our team also reached the house soon and the Karnataka Police left after serving the notice. Usually it's a procedure that any visiting police team informs their local counterparts but that did not happen in this case," the officer said.

