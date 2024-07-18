United States

Obama Urges Biden To Reconsider 2024 Presidential Bid: Reports

Former President Barack Obama has urged President Joe Biden to reconsider his 2024 re-election bid due to health concerns. This comes amid rising doubts about Biden's chances against Republican candidate Donald Trump following a turbulent debate performance and recent incidents.

Obama Urges Biden To Drop Out Of The 2024 Presidential Race: Reports
Former President Barack Obama has expressed concerns over President Joe Biden's health, suggesting that Biden should reconsider his re-election bid ahead of the upcoming Presidential elections. Obama, who has supported Biden's candidacy as the Democratic nominee, reportedly informed allies that Biden's chances of victory have significantly decreased, reports The Washington Post.

Obama's concerns surfaced shortly after former US House Speaker Nancy Pelosi advised Biden that he could not defeat the Republican candidate, Donald Trump. Pelosi warned that Biden's continued campaign for the November Presidential elections could jeopardize the Democrats' chances of retaining control of the House for a second term.

In response, President Biden assured Pelosi that the polls still indicate his potential to win the election.

Since Joe Biden's shaky performance in the debate with Donald Trump on June 27, where he appeared to fumble, numerous analysts have reportedly voiced concerns about the US President's re-election prospects given his "failing" health.

Despite being 81 years old, Biden has dismissed numerous calls from within his party to step aside, reaffirming his belief that he is the best-positioned Democrat to defeat Trump. He has leaned heavily on the support of Black and Latino elected officials.

Additionally, some believe that the assassination attempt on Donald Trump may have bolstered the Republican candidate's chances of winning the election.

The President and his campaign paused their criticisms of Donald Trump following a shootout at Saturday's rally in Pennsylvania. During the incident, the former President was injured when a bullet grazed his ear, resulting in one fatality and two other injuries. The 20-year-old suspected shooter was also shot and killed by a Secret Service agent.

  6. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, Over 30 Injured; Ex-Gratia-Announced, High-Level Inquiry Ordered | Top Points
  7. Gonda Train Accident: 2 Dead, 34 Injured, Ex-Gratia Announced; TMC Seeks Rail Minister's Resignation
