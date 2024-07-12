United States

Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over Phone, Fuel Speculations Ahead Of US Presidential Election

US Vice President Kamala Harris and Indian opposition leader Rahul Gandhi recently had a telephonic conversation, sparking speculation about Harris's potential challenge to Donald Trump in the upcoming US presidential election. This interaction gains significant attention as President Biden faces mounting concerns about his re-election bid.

Reports: Kamala Harris And Rahul Gandhi Speak Over The Phone Ahead Of US Elections In November 2024 Photo: X
According to reports, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had a telephonic conversation on Thursday. While the details of the conversation remain unknown, it takes place ahead of the US presidential elections later this year.

There is speculation within Democratic party circles that Kamala Harris, who has both Indian and African heritage, could challenge Donald Trump, given the ongoing questions about President Joe Biden's candidacy for the November 5 presidential election.

A resolute Biden has affirmed that he is "determined" and capable of seeking re-election and defeating his Republican opponent, Trump. Yet, his struggles of finding people with the same affirmative attitude towards his candidature keep increasing with the passing day.

Potential Democrat Nominees For The 2024 Elections If Biden Drops Out - Reuters | Getty Images | AP
Is Biden Dropping Out Of The 2024 Election? These Are The Potential Democrat Nominees If He Does

BY Saihaj Kaur Madan

