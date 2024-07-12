According to reports, US Vice President Kamala Harris and Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi had a telephonic conversation on Thursday. While the details of the conversation remain unknown, it takes place ahead of the US presidential elections later this year.
There is speculation within Democratic party circles that Kamala Harris, who has both Indian and African heritage, could challenge Donald Trump, given the ongoing questions about President Joe Biden's candidacy for the November 5 presidential election.
A resolute Biden has affirmed that he is "determined" and capable of seeking re-election and defeating his Republican opponent, Trump. Yet, his struggles of finding people with the same affirmative attitude towards his candidature keep increasing with the passing day.