US President Joe Biden Tests Positive For Covid-19 Amid Rising Concerns Over His Age

US President Joe Biden has tested positive for Covid-19 and is experiencing "mild symptoms", the White House said on Thursday as worries over his age continue rising ahead of the November elections.
In a statement, White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre said, "Earlier today following his first event in Las Vegas, President Biden tested positive for Covid-19. He is vaccinated and boosted and he is experiencing mild symptoms."
Biden will reportedly return to Delaware, where he will be in self-isolation. He will, however, continue carrying out his duties on a full-time basis as usual.
Jean-Pierre said that the White House will keep the people regularly updated on the President's health as he continues carrying out his office duties while in isolation.
The President was scheduled to address the Unidos event in Las Vegas on Wednesday afternoon.
"His symptoms remain mild, his respiratory rate is normal at 16, his temperature is normal at 97.8 and his pulse oximetry is normal at 97 per cent. The President has received his first dose of Paxlovid. He will be self-isolating at his home in Rehoboth," the White House said.
Biden's physician, Dr Kevin O'Connor said that the President "presented this afternoon with upper respiratory symptoms, to include rhinorhea (runny nose) and non-productive cough, with general malaise".
The President was feeling fine at the time of the first event of the day. However, when he started unwell as the day went on, a precautionary Covid-19 test was carried out and the results came out positive for the same, O'Connor said.
"Given this, the president will be self-isolating in accordance with CDC guidance for symptomatic individuals. PCR confirmation testing will be pending," Biden's doctor was quoted as saying by The Associated Press.
The 81-year-old Democrat leader's health update comes in the backdrop of a consistent political battle over his 'worrisome' age which became a talking point after his tired and confused appearance stirred the pot.
Several Democrat leaders had already been pressing on his stepping aside from the US elections. Earlier one of the top democrats, Representative Adam Schiff of California, had expressed his concern and urged Biden to "pass the torch".
"A second Trump presidency will undermine the very foundation of our democracy, and I have serious concerns about whether the President can defeat Donald Trump in November," Schiff had told the Los Angeles Times.
Around 20 House Democrats and a senator have so far called on Biden to withdraw from the race to the White House.