India News LIVE: Trump Tried To Repeal Obamacare, Says Biden; Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rains In Kerala

India News LIVE: ED Arrests Sanjay Bandaya In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam
The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sanjay Bandaya in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam on Tuesday evening. Bandaya is accused of playing the role of middleman in the scam. He is being questioned at the agency's Jaipur office.
Additionally, three other persons have also been arrested by the federal probe agency in this matter.
US News LIVE: Secret Services Beefs Up Trump's Security
The Secret Service has boosted the protection of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after an Iranian threat, but it appears it is unrelated to Saturday's attack, officials were cited to be saying by The Associated Press.
Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Kerala, Waterlogging In Places
Incessant downpour continued to batter Kerala, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. Visuals from the southern state show people navigating through flooded roads as traffic moved slower than usual amid low visibility from the rains.
US Elections: Trump Tried To Repeal Obamacare, Says President Biden
US President Joe Biden hit out at Republican opponent Donald Trump, explaining "why his presidency was hell for black Americans".
Biden said, "More children in America die of gunshot wounds than any other reason that is stunning and that is sick and it's sheer cowardice if we do nothing about it. If you want to stand against violence in America, then join me in getting these weapons of war off the streets of America."
"He tried to repeal Obamacare to kick millions, I mean, millions of black Americans off their health insurance. He had $2 trillion tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the super-wealthy, the biggest corporation, and exploded the federal debt larger than anyone the one president has in one term," Biden added.
India News: In Case You Missed It, Top Headlines From July 16
Just in case you missed it, here are some of the top news that hit the headlines on Tuesday, July 17:
Puja Khedkar Row: Probationary IAS Officer's Training Put On Hold Amid Controversy
NEET-UG Row: CBI Arrests 2 More From Bihar And J'khand Over Stealing And Circulating Exam Paper
Calcutta HC Restrains CM Mamata Banerjee And 3 Others From Making Defamatory Remarks Against Governor
Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
Gaza War: Several Israeli Airstrikes Kill 60 Palestinians; Another UNRWA School Bombed
France: PM Gabriel Attal's Resignation Accepted; Still To Work As Head Of Caretaker Govt
Ukraine Peace Summit: Zelenskky Calls On Putin And Russia To Participate In November Peace Talks
India News LIVE: What's In Focus Today?
Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live blog, where we bring you all the real-time updates for news from across the world. Here's what's in focus today:
US elections
IAS Puja Khedkar row
Weather news
NEET controversy updates
Arvind Kejriwal hearing
Israel-Hamas war updates
and more