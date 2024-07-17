India News LIVE: Trump Tried To Repeal Obamacare, Says Biden; Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rains In Kerala

Heavy rainfall in Kozhikode, Kerala | PTI

India News LIVE, July 17: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live blog brings you up-to-the-minute updates of all the news from across the world that matter to you the most. US President Joe Biden took a potshot at rival Donald Trump, explaining "why his presidency was hell for black Americans". He also mentioned that Trump tried to "repeal Obamacare to kick millions, I mean, millions of black Americans off their health insurance". In other news, heavy rains continued to lash Kerala as major parts of the cities remained waterlogged, causing disruption to people's every day operations.

17 Jul 2024, 07:49:30 am IST India News LIVE: ED Arrests Sanjay Bandaya In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sanjay Bandaya in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam on Tuesday evening. Bandaya is accused of playing the role of middleman in the scam. He is being questioned at the agency's Jaipur office. Additionally, three other persons have also been arrested by the federal probe agency in this matter.

17 Jul 2024, 07:32:21 am IST US News LIVE: Secret Services Beefs Up Trump's Security The Secret Service has boosted the protection of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after an Iranian threat, but it appears it is unrelated to Saturday's attack, officials were cited to be saying by The Associated Press.

17 Jul 2024, 07:06:44 am IST Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Kerala, Waterlogging In Places Incessant downpour continued to batter Kerala, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. Visuals from the southern state show people navigating through flooded roads as traffic moved slower than usual amid low visibility from the rains.

17 Jul 2024, 07:05:07 am IST US Elections: Trump Tried To Repeal Obamacare, Says President Biden US President Joe Biden hit out at Republican opponent Donald Trump, explaining "why his presidency was hell for black Americans". Biden said, "More children in America die of gunshot wounds than any other reason that is stunning and that is sick and it's sheer cowardice if we do nothing about it. If you want to stand against violence in America, then join me in getting these weapons of war off the streets of America." "He tried to repeal Obamacare to kick millions, I mean, millions of black Americans off their health insurance. He had $2 trillion tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the super-wealthy, the biggest corporation, and exploded the federal debt larger than anyone the one president has in one term," Biden added.