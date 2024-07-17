National

India News LIVE: Trump Tried To Repeal Obamacare, Says Biden; Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rains In Kerala

India News LIVE, July 17: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live blog brings you up-to-the-minute updates of all the news from across the world that matter to you the most. US President Joe Biden slammed rival Donald Trump over his regime being a dark time for black Americans. In other news, heavy rains continued to lash Kerala, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged.

O
Outlook Web Desk
17 July 2024
17 July 2024
Heavy rainfall in Kozhikode, Kerala | PTI
India News LIVE, July 17: Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live blog brings you up-to-the-minute updates of all the news from across the world that matter to you the most. US President Joe Biden took a potshot at rival Donald Trump, explaining "why his presidency was hell for black Americans". He also mentioned that Trump tried to "repeal Obamacare to kick millions, I mean, millions of black Americans off their health insurance". In other news, heavy rains continued to lash Kerala as major parts of the cities remained waterlogged, causing disruption to people's every day operations.
LIVE UPDATES

India News LIVE: ED Arrests Sanjay Bandaya In Jal Jeevan Mission Scam

The Enforcement Directorate arrested Sanjay Bandaya in connection with the Jal Jeevan Mission scam on Tuesday evening. Bandaya is accused of playing the role of middleman in the scam. He is being questioned at the agency's Jaipur office.

Additionally, three other persons have also been arrested by the federal probe agency in this matter.

US News LIVE: Secret Services Beefs Up Trump's Security

The Secret Service has boosted the protection of Republican presidential candidate Donald Trump after an Iranian threat, but it appears it is unrelated to Saturday's attack, officials were cited to be saying by The Associated Press.

Weather News: Heavy Rains Lash Kerala, Waterlogging In Places

Incessant downpour continued to batter Kerala, leaving several parts of the city waterlogged. Visuals from the southern state show people navigating through flooded roads as traffic moved slower than usual amid low visibility from the rains.

US Elections: Trump Tried To Repeal Obamacare, Says President Biden

US President Joe Biden hit out at Republican opponent Donald Trump, explaining "why his presidency was hell for black Americans".

Biden said, "More children in America die of gunshot wounds than any other reason that is stunning and that is sick and it's sheer cowardice if we do nothing about it. If you want to stand against violence in America, then join me in getting these weapons of war off the streets of America."

"He tried to repeal Obamacare to kick millions, I mean, millions of black Americans off their health insurance. He had $2 trillion tax cut that overwhelmingly benefited the super-wealthy, the biggest corporation, and exploded the federal debt larger than anyone the one president has in one term," Biden added.

India News: In Case You Missed It, Top Headlines From July 16

Just in case you missed it, here are some of the top news that hit the headlines on Tuesday, July 17:

India News LIVE: What's In Focus Today?

Hello, readers! Welcome to Outlook India's live blog, where we bring you all the real-time updates for news from across the world. Here's what's in focus today:

  • US elections

  • IAS Puja Khedkar row

  • Weather news

  • NEET controversy updates

  • Arvind Kejriwal hearing

  • Israel-Hamas war updates

  • and more

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. England Vs West Indies, 2nd Test Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch ENG Vs WI Match
  2. Colombo Strikers Vs Kandy Falcons Eliminator Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  3. Galle Marvels Vs Jaffna Kings Qualifier 1 Live Streaming, Lanka Premier League: When, Where To Watch
  4. Kenya Vs Nigeria, 5th T20I Live Streaming: When, Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Crawley Hails Anderson's Seamless Coaching Transition
Football News
  1. Women's Euro 2025: Williamson, Wiegman Relieved As England Secure Spot With Sweden Draw
  2. Eddie Howe For England Manager? 'Newcastle Will Fight To Keep' Him, Magpies CEO Insists
  3. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Dyche 'Should Be In The Hat' To Replace Gareth, Says Young
  4. Southgate Quits As England Manager: Bellingham Salutes 'Unbelievable Human Being' Gareth
  5. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
Tennis News
  1. Swedish Open: Rafael Nadal Downs Leo Borg To Advance To Round Of 16
  2. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  4. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  5. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Budget 2024: Expectations And Challenges For India's Job Crisis
  2. India News LIVE: Trump Tried To Repeal Obamacare, Says Biden; Waterlogging Amid Heavy Rains In Kerala
  3. The Shrinking Informal Sector In India – Trends And Statistical Insights
  4. Will India’s Unemployment Crisis Be Addressed?
  5. 13 Indians Missing After Oil Tanker Capsizes Off Oman Coast | Details
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  2. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  4. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  5. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
World News
  1. Apple iPhone 16: Top 5 Features That Make It Worth The Wait
  2. Viral TikTok Claims Red Bull Released 'Hawk Tuah Edition' With Hailey Welch | Here's What We Know
  3. Watch: Indian-American Lawyer Harmeet Dhillon Recites Sikh Prayer 'Ardas' With Trump At The RNC
  4. France: PM Gabriel Attal's Resignation Accepted; Still To Work As Head Of Caretaker Govt
  5. Bangladesh: 6 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest