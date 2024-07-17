United States

Another Attack On Trump? Police Arrest Man In Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024

. As per reports, a man wearing a ski mask and carrying an AK-47 pistol near the venue of the Republican National Convention 2024 was arrested by police.

| Photo: AP
Milwaukee Police Arrest Man in Ski-Mask Carrying An AK-47 Near RNC 2024 | Photo: AP
info_icon

Days after the assassination attempt on Donald Trump, another attack on the former president was allegedly thwarted in Milawaukee. As per reports, a man wearing a ski mask and carrying an AK-47 pistol near the venue of the Republican National Convention 2024 was arrested by police.

Based on a report by FOX News, the man was spotted during a surveillance check by Homeland Security investigations and Capitol Police near Fiserv Forum, which is the venue for RNC this year.

Donald Trump Recalls 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt - | Photo: AP
'I'm Supposed To Be Dead': Donald Trump Recalls Surviving 'Surreal' Assassination Attempt

BY Outlook Web Desk

Milwaukee Police confirmed the incident and stated that he 21-year-old man was arrested at 1 PM on Monday. Upon investigation, the man was found with a gun and a loaded magazine. The intentions and motives of the ski mask donning man remain unclear.

Milwaukee County District Attorney's Office is reviewing potential charges against the suspect. The identity of the man is yet to be revealed.

This arrest comes days after the assassination attempt on Trump in Butler, Pennsylvania. The shooting, which was also criticised due to security lapses, killed one rallygoer and injured the former president's ear.

The shooter - 20-year-old Thomas Matthew Crooks - was neutralised and shot dead by Secret Service officials.

Donald Trump (L) with Ohio Senator JD Vance (R) at RNC 2024. | - AP
Donald Trump Nominated Presidential Candidate By Republicans, Picks JD Vance As Running Mate

BY Asmita Ravi Shankar

Trump At RNC 2024

Donald Trump was officially nominated as the Presidential candidate for the Republican party for the 2024 race to the White House. The convention marks his first appearance after the assassination attempt.

During the convention, Trump was given a rapturous welcome by Republican delegates. Followign the nomination, Trump also revealed his much-anticipated pick for vice president - Ohio Senator JD Vance.

