Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody

Mihir Shah, the accused in the Mumbai BMW hit-and-run case has been sent to 14-day judicial custody. Mihir Shah is charged with fatally knocking down a woman with his BMW car in the early hours of July 7.
Shah had been sent to police custody based on an order issued by the Sewri Court in Mumbai. With his police custody scheduled to end today, the accused has now been sent for judicial custody till July 30.
The co-accused driver Rishiraj Bidawat had been sent to a 14-day judicial custody last week. As per police officials, both driver and Shah confessed to the crime.
Kaveri Nakhwa (45), resident of Worli Koliwada, was going with her husband Pradeep on the arterial Dr Annie Besant Road when the luxury car, allegedly driven by Mihir Shah, crashed it into the couple's two-wheeler at around 5.30 am on July 7, according to the police.
As per CCTV footage and police records, the husband managed to jump off the bonnet of the car but the woman was dragged for 1.5 kilometres and then run over twice by the drivers.
Blood test reports revealed that Mihir has consumed alcohol before driving the car at two bars in Juhu.
Mihir Shah is the son of a Shiv Sena leader Rajesh Shah from neighbouring Palghar district. Following the case, Rajesh Shah, the deputy leader in Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena was removed from his post.