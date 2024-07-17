National

Maharashtra: Shinde Govt Comes Out With ‘Ladka Bhau’ Scheme For Unemployed Youth

Maharashtra: ‘Ladka Bhau’ scheme is said to have been modeled around the 'Ladki Bahini yojana', and will see spending of Rs 5,500 crore on the internship program,

Maharashtra governments Ladka Bhau scheme |
Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde | Photo: PTI
info_icon

Ahead of the Assembly elections, Maharashtra government led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde has come out with an internship scheme—‘Ladka Bhau’ for unemployed youth. Shinde government has come with a scheme just when elections are months away in the state.

The scheme is said to have been modeled around the 'Ladki Bahini yojana', and will see spending of Rs 5,500 crore on the internship program, reports said.

Before presenting the interim budget of the state for the year 2024-25, Dy CM Ajit Pawar paid tributes to statue Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vidhan Bhavan premises - X/@AjitPawarSpeaks
Maharashtra Budget: State Govt Slashes Fuel VAT For Mumbai; Announces Financial Aid For Women

BY Outlook Web Desk

During a public address in Pandharpur on Tuesday, Shinde made a reference to the 'Majhi Ladki Bahini Yojana', which was introduced in the state budget to “empower and provide financial support to young women”.

"Many people asked, you made efforts for ladki bahini, what about ladka bhau (dear brother)? So, we have now done it for ladka bhau as well," he was quoted as saying at the rally.

"Under this scheme, Rs 6,000 will be given to those who passed Class 12, Rs 8,000 for those with ITI and diploma, and Rs 12,000 per month for those with a graduate degree," Shinde added.

It is said although Shinde made reference to 'ladka bhau' in his address, the internship scheme, Mukhyamantri Yuva Karya Prashikshan Yojana, is not exclusively for men.

Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde - null
1.5 Crore People Benefited From 'Government At Your Doorstep' Programme In Maharashtra: Cm Shinde

BY PTI

Earlier, Shiv Sena (UBT) chief Uddhav Thackeray had backed the Maharashtra government's decision to implement "Ladki Bahini" scheme and demanded a similar policy for men as well.

"As the government plans to introduce various welfare schemes, one of which is the Ladli Behna scheme like in Madhya Pradesh, I welcome it and ask that this scheme be extended to boys too. Why discriminate? Both girls and boys should benefit from this," Uddhav Thackeray had said.

This scheme, which was announced in Budget 2024-25, aims to enhance the employability and skill set of the youth and prepare them for a competitive job market.

