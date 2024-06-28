National

Maharashtra Budget: State Govt Announces Free Cylinder Scheme, Financial Aid For Women

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on Thursday, June 28 and will go on till July 12.

Before presenting the interim budget of the state for the year 2024-25, Dy CM Ajit Pawar paid tributes to statue Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj in Vidhan Bhavan premises Photo: X/@AjitPawarSpeaks
Maharashtra Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar, who holds the finance portfolio in the state, presented the state Budget for the current financial year in the Assembly during the ongoing Monsoon Session on Friday.

The monsoon session of the Maharashtra Assembly began on Thursday June 28 and will go on till July 12.

This is the last legislature session before the assembly election in Maharashtra due in next four months.

Maharashtra Budget | Key Points

  • Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar announced financial assistance scheme for women in age group of 21 to 60 in state Budget.

  • 'Mukhyamantri Annapurna' scheme wherein a family of 5 will get 3 free gas cylinders annually.

  • 44 lakh farmers in Maharashtra to get waiver of electricity bill dues: Ajit Pawar in state assembly

The Maharashtra government is represented by Mahayuti alliance which includes the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), Shiv Sena led by Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, and the NCP led by Deputy Chief Minister Ajit Pawar.

Meanwhile, the Maharashtra Legislative Council was adjourned for an hour on Friday following commotion over the work on the Mumbai-Goa highway.

The disruption started in the upper house of the state legislature after NCP legislator Vikram Kale raised concerns over the delay in the work – four-laning and concretisation – on the busy highway.

Responding to Kale, Public Works Department Minister Ravindra Chavan said, “The construction work on the Panvel-Indapur stretch is 72 per cent complete. The progress is 85 per cent between Indapur and Zarap.”

The minister assured the legislative council that the remaining work is scheduled for completion by December this year.

