Gaza War: Several Israeli Airstrikes Kill 60 Palestinians; Another UNRWA School Bombed

As the Gaza war rages on, Israel has increased its attacks across the war-torn strip. As per the latest input from the Gaza Health Ministry, at least 60 Palestinians have been killed in several airstrikes including one the Attar area of the Mawasi refugee camp in Khan Younis, the area that had been designated as a "safe zone" by the Israeli military.
In another attack, a bombing at a UNRWA school in the Nuseirat refugee camp has killed at least 30 Palestinians.
In a bid to restore peace in the war-ravaged Gaza Strip, international mediators have been working round the clock to convince Israel and Hamas to agree on a deal that would halt the fighting and free about 120 hostages held by the militant group in Gaza.
According to Associated Press, the deadliest strike came in the afternoon, hitting near a gas station outside the southern city of Khan Younis in Muwasi.
No immediate comment was received from the Israeli military on the strike. It occurred in the same area where Gaza health officials said more than 90 Palestinians, including children, were killed by a strike on Saturday that Israel said was targeting Hamas' top military commander, Mohammed Deif. His status remained unclear.
The new airstrikes came as Israel and Hamas continued to weigh the latest cease-fire proposal. Hamas has said talks meant to wind down the nine-month-long war would continue even after Israel targeted Deif.
Besides the strike at the 'safe zone' Khan Younis, the other Israeli airstrikes hit in the Nuseirat and Zawaida refugee camps of central Gaza which killed at least 24 people, including 10 women and four children while another hit a school-turned-shelter in Nuseirat, killing at least nine.
Strikes at the southern city of Rafah overnight Monday and on Tuesday killed 12 people, according to medical officials and AP journalists. An AP journalist counted the bodies at the hospital before a funeral was held at its gates.