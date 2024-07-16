International

France: PM Gabriel Attal's Resignation Accepted; Still To Work As Head Of Caretaker Govt

French Prime Minister Gabriel Attal offered his resignation last week after a chaotic election result left the government in limbo. Macron asked him to remain temporarily as the head of the government pending a further decision, with France about to be under an international spotlight as it hosts the Paris Olympics.

AP
French PM Gabriel Attal | Photo: AP
info_icon

French President Emmanuel Macron accepted the prime minister's resignation on Tuesday but kept him on as head of a caretaker government.

Macron's office said in a statement that Macron “accepted” the resignation of Prime Minister Gabriel Attal and other ministers on Tuesday.

Attal and other government members are “to handle current affairs until a new government is being appointed”, the statement said.

There is no firm timeline for when Macron must name a new prime minister.

France is about to host the Paris Olympic Games at the end of the month.

Attal offered his resignation last week after a chaotic election result left the government in limbo. Macron asked him to remain temporarily as the head of the government pending a further decision, with France about to be under an international spotlight as it hosts the Paris Olympics.

French media said the prime minister's resignation is expected to be formally accepted by Macron by Tuesday evening.

The move would allow Attal to take up his seat as a lawmaker in the National Assembly, France's powerful lower house of government, and lead the group of Macron's centrist allies. It would also prevent him from being exposed to a potential no-confidence vote in parliament.

The opening session of the National Assembly is scheduled for Thursday.

The caretaker government led by Attal would focus only on handling day-to-day affairs. There is no firm timeline for when Macron, who held a Cabinet meeting on Tuesday, must name a new prime minister.

France has been on the brink of government paralysis since elections for the National Assembly earlier this month resulted in a split among three major political groupings: the New Popular Front leftist coalition, Macron's centrist allies and the far-right National Rally of Marine Le Pen.

The New Popular Front won the most seats but fell well short of the outright majority needed to govern on its own.

The leftist coalition's three main parties, the hard-left France Unbowed, the Socialists and the Greens, have urged the president to turn to them to form the new government, yet their internal talks have turned into a harsh dispute over whom to choose as prime minister.

France Unbowed suspended the talks on Monday, accusing the Socialists of sabotaging candidacies they have put forward to replace Attal.

Socialist Party leader Olivier Faure said Tuesday the leftist coalition needs "to think, talk and resume discussions” if it wants to meet “the expectation of the public” and fulfill its promise that it “is ready to govern”.

Faure acknowledged that lengthy discussions, public bickering and occasional angry verbal exchanges among the coalition's party leaders are “not a good look”. But “the stakes are so high that it's not unusual for us to talk for a long time and that sometimes, we yell”, Faure said on France Inter radio.

National Rally vice president Sebastien Chenu said the quarrelling on the left is a sign that the New Popular Front “is not ready to govern”.

He also lashed out at Macron on Tuesday, saying the retention of Attal at the helm of government following two recent elections — for the European Parliament and the National Assembly -- was “a denial of democracy”.

Keeping him on to manage “current affairs” amounts to “failing” the French people, Chenu said in an interview with Europe 1 and CNews broadcasters.

“We cannot make something new out of something old,” Chenu said. “Attal must pack his bags, he and all his ministers.”

Politicians from the three main groups are also waging a battle over the presidency and key committees in the National Assembly, France's influential lower house of parliament.

Manuel Bompard, a lawmaker of the France Unbowed said he supported the idea of blocking lawmakers from Marine Le Pen's far-right National Rally from holding leading positions in the parliament's committees, such as finance, defense and others.

Despite Le Pen's party finishing third in the elections, behind Macron's group of centrists and the leftist alliance, Bompard said in an interview with France 2 TV that there is “no reason for us to help them access positions of responsibility”.

Le Pen, a leading figure in the French far right and a National Rally lawmaker, insisted that “all political forces must participate in the functioning” of the parliament.

“The people have spoken. There are 577 lawmakers who represent them,” Le Pen said in a post on X. “Even if I am the last one to defend democracy, I insist that the Macronists, the New Popular Front, the National Rally and Eric Ciotti (a National Rally ally) must be represented in the legislative body,” she added.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Today Sports News

Cricket News
  1. ENG Vs WI, 2nd Test: Mark Wood Replaces Retired James Anderson - Check England Playing XI
  2. India's Tour Of Sri Lanka: Suryakumar Yadav Set To Pip Hardik Pandya In T20I Captaincy Race - Report
  3. Mumbai Cricket Association Election: Ajinkya Naik Bats For Indoor Academy With Turf Pitches
  4. Seattle Orcas Vs Los Angeles Knight Riders Live Streaming, MLC 2024: When And Where To Watch On TV And Online
  5. Women's Asia Cup 2024: Three Kerala-Origin Sisters Named In UAE Squad
Football News
  1. Punjab FC Retains Five Indian Players Ahead Of Indian Super League
  2. Sports Minister Mandaviya Has Assured Government Support Within Policy, Says AIFF
  3. Kylian Mbappe At Real Madrid: 'I've Dreamed Of This Day Since I Was A Kid'
  4. UEFA's Euro 2024 Team Of The Tournament: Rodri, Yamal Among Six Spain Players Named
  5. ESP Vs ENG, UEFA Euro 2024: European Champions Chant 'Gibraltar is Spanish' At Victory Parade
Tennis News
  1. Nagal Vs Ymer, Swedish Open 2024, Round Of 32: India's Top Singles Player Makes A Winning Start
  2. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Bopanna Backs Balaji's Explosive Game For Partnership
  3. Sumit Nagal: India's Tennis Ace Achieves Career-Best World No. 68 In ATP Rankings
  4. Swedish Open 2024: Rafael Nadal Teams Up With Casper Ruud - In Pics
  5. Hamburg Open 2024 Live Streaming: Schedule, Players, Prize Money, All You Need To Know
Hockey News
  1. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: From Sting Victim To Hockey Squad - Striker Lalit's Tale
  2. Paris Olympics 2024: Former India Hockey Captain Manpreet Singh's Brave Story
  3. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Keep Your Faith In Us, We Will Not Disappoint, Says Hockey Skipper Harmanpreet
  4. India At Paris Olympic Games 2024: Men's Hockey Team To Travel To Switzerland For 3-Day Camp
  5. Hockey India Set To Host First-Ever Masters Cup, Veteran Players To Participate

Trending Stories

National News
  1. 'Baniya Ka Beta': Amit Shah Slams Congress' 'Hisaab Maange Haryana' Campaign
  2. The Dark Earth: Coal Mining and Tribal Lives of Jharkhand
  3. India News Updates: K Kavitha Taken To Hospital; Stock Market Closes At Record High
  4. Mehbooba Mufti Hits Back At J&K Police Chief After His ‘Terror Nurturing’ Remark On Valley’s Mainstream
  5. Calcutta HC Restrains CM Mamata Banerjee And 3 Others From Making Defamatory Remarks Against Governor
Entertainment News
  1. 'Raayan' Trailer: Dhanush Embarks On A Violent Bloodbath In The Action Thriller
  2. Five Indian Movies To Watch Ahead Of Paris Olympic Games 2024
  3. 'Bad Newz': CBFC Censors Three Intimate Scenes From Vicky Kaushal-Triptii Dimri Starrer
  4. 'Marty Supreme': Timothee Chalamet To Play Table Tennis Champion Marty Reisman In Josh Safdie's Next Flick
  5. 'Max' Teaser: Kichcha Sudeep Promises Action Like Never Before In His Comeback Film
US News
  1. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  2. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  3. Donald Trump's VP Pick And His Indian Connect: All About JD Vance's Wife Usha Chilukuri
  4. New Study Links Polar Ice Melt To Longer Earth Days
  5. What You Should Know About The Hurricane Beryl Recovery Fund
World News
  1. Bangladesh: 5 Killed, Over 100 Injured In Stir Over Govt Quota Jobs
  2. Kenya Protest: Police Use Tear Gas To Disrupt Agitation Seeking President's Resignation
  3. Top 5 Mindfulness Practices To Reduce Stress
  4. Survey Finds Over 50 Percent Of Gen Z Turns To TikTok For Health Advice
  5. Germany: Former Rolls-Royce Design Head Ian Cameron Stabbed To Death At Residence In Bavaria
Latest Stories
  1. SLC Announces Free Entry For Public In Women’s Asia Cup: Schedule, Live Streaming, When, Where To Watch
  2. Mumbai BMW Hit-And-Run: Accused Mihir Shah Sent To 14-Day Judicial Custody
  3. Watch: Ramesh Narayan Allegedly Refuses To Accept Memento From Asif Ali At 'Manorathangal' Trailer Launch
  4. Zomato, Swiggy To Start Alcohol Home Delivery Soon For Some Cities? What We Know
  5. Tamil Nadu: Home Secretary, Other Officials Transferred In Major Bureaucratic Reshuffle
  6. MAX60: Rules, Players, And All You Need To Know About The New Caribbean Cricket Tournament
  7. Coloured Wristbands, Rs 5-6 Lakh Invite Boxes, Rs 2 Crore Watches | Ambani Wedding Shenanigans
  8. Uttar Pradesh: Man Found Dead On Rail Tracks After Fleeing Police Custody, 4 Cops Suspended After Family Holds Protest