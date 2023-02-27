India Logs 185 New Covid Cases

India recorded 185 new coronavirus infections, pushing the tally to 4.46 crore, while the active cases increased to 2,229, the Union Health Ministry said on Monday.



The death toll stands at 5,30,770 with one death reconciled by Kerala, data updated by the ministry at 8 am stated.



The national Covid-19 recovery was recorded at 98.80 per cent, according to the health ministry website.



The number of people who have recuperated from the disease surged to 4,41,53,203, while the case fatality rate was recorded at 1.19 per cent, it said.



The country has so far recorded a total of 4.46 crore (4,46,86,202) cases.



According to the ministry's website, 220.63 crore doses of coronavirus vaccine have been administered in the country so far under the nationwide Covid-19 vaccination drive.