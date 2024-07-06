India Reveals Light Tank 'Zorawar', To Be Deployed At LAC Against China

The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) on Saturday unveiled the indigenous Light Tank 'Zorawar', which it is developing with private sector firm Larsen and Toubro (L&T). At present, the tank is in its advance stage of trials.
DRDO chief Dr Samir V Kamat reviewed the progress made in the project at L&T's plant in Gujarat's Hajira.
The light tank for high altitude areas of Ladakh, which has been developed in a record time of two years, is a testimony to India's progress in indigenous manufacturing.
Learning lessons from Russia and Ukraine conflict, the DRDO and L&T have integrated USVs in loitering munitions in the tank.
This is the first time that a fresh tank has been designed and made ready for trials in such a short time. Notably, the light tank Zorawar weighs 25 tonnes.
The development of Zorawar is aimed at countering China's deployment of tanks of the same categories.
Initially, a total of 59 of these tanks will be provided to the Army and it will be a front runner for the major programme of 295 more of these armoured vehicles.
The Indian Air Force, at a time, can supply two tanks in the C-17 class transport as Zorawar is light and can be run at high speeds in mountain valleys.
The Army has taken a series of measures since the Galwan Valley in eastern Ladakh to enhance its combat capabilities. It deployed a significant number of easily transportable M-777 ultralight howitzers in mountainous regions along the LAC, including in Arunachal Pradesh.
Chinook helicopters can quickly transport the M-777s. Additionally, the Army has also deployed heavy tanks like T-90 and T-72 and infrant combat vehicles in the region.
The artillery units of the Army have already deployed K-9 Vajra Tracked Self-Propelled Howitzers, Pinaka rocket systems and Dhanush gun systems along the frontier with China.
Reportedly, the trials for the light tank Zorawar are expected to be completed in the next 12-18 months, following which they will be ready for induction.
Though the first ammunition is coming from Belgium, the DRDO is prepared to develop the ammunition indigenously as well.
The Indian and Chinese militaries have been locked in a standoff since May 2020 and a full resolution of the border row has not yet been achieved though the two sides have disengaged from a number of friction points.
The ties between the two countries took a significant dip after the fierce Galwan Valley in June 2020 that marked the most serious conflict between the two in decades.
India has time and again asserted that its ties with China cannot be normal unless there is peace in the border regions.
