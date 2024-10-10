India Bids Farewell To Ratan Tata; Last Rites Held In Mumbai With State Honours

The last rites for Ratan Naval Tata, one of India's greatest industrialists and philanthropists, were held on Thursday with full state honours at Worli Crematorium in Mumbai.
Home Minster Amit Shah, Maharashtra Chief Minister Eknath Shinde, Deputy CM Devendra Fadnavis and other high-profile dignitaries were present for the funeral of the business tycoon.
Standing in place of PM Modi, who is currently in Laos PDF for the ASEAN Summit 2024, Amit Shah was accompanied by Union Commerce Minister Piyush Goyal.
Earlier today, Ratan Tata's mortal remains were lay in state and wrapped in the tricolour at the National Centre for Performing Arts in Nariman Point for the public to pay their respects to the emeritus chairman.
Thousands swarmed to NCPA lawns to pay their tribute and bid farewell to Tata. Maharashtra announced a day of mourning as a mark of respect for the 86-year-old man who was admired for his simplicity and heart of gold across the nation and the world.
Ratan Tata died at Mumbai's Breach Candy Hospital late on Wednesday. He was admitted to the hospital on Monday, sparking rumours of ill health.
However, the 86-year-old took to Twitter and Instagram to play down any misinformation in a post titled "Thank you for thinking of me".
Days later, the Tata family confirmed the news of Ratan Tata's death.
"It is with a profound sense of loss that we bid farewell to Mr Ratan Naval Tata, a truly uncommon leader whose immeasurable contributions have shaped not only the Tata Group but also the very fabric of our nation," said N Chandrasekaran, the group's Chairperson.