India Abstains From UNGA Resolution Urging Permanent Ceasefire In Gaza

India chose to abstain from a United Nations General Assembly vote demanding an “immediate, unconditional and permanent” ceasefire in Gaza. The draft was passed with 149 countries in favour for an immediate implementation of the resolution out of the 193-member UN General Assembly.
India was among the 19 countries who refrained from voting in the resolution introduced by Spain. Among the nations abstaining were Albania, Cameroon, Ecuador, Ethiopia, Malawi, Panama, South Sudan and Togo. 12 nations voted against the implementation of the resolution.