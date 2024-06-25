National

In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha

Opposition MPs were observed showing copies of the Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

First Session of 18th Lok Sabha Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Opposition MPs show copies of the Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

1/9
Lok Sabha Session
Lok Sabha Session Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress MP KC Venugopal with DMK MP Kanimozhi Karunanidhi and others at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

2/9
Chandrashekhar Azad
Chandrashekhar Azad Photo: PTI/Kamal Kishore

MP from Nagina Chandrashekhar Azad holds a copy of the Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

3/9
Akhilesh Yadav
Akhilesh Yadav Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Samajwadi Party MPs Akhilesh Yadav, Dimple Yadav, Ram Gopal Yadav, Awadhesh Prasad and others show copies of the Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

4/9
Rahul Gandhi
Rahul Gandhi Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress member Rahul Gandhi shows a book of Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

5/9
Sonia Gandhi
Sonia Gandhi Photo: PTI

Congress leader Sonia Gandhi and other INDIA bloc leaders show copies of the Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

6/9
Mahua Moitra
Mahua Moitra Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

TMC MP Mahua Moitra holds a copy of the Constitution of India at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

7/9
Parliament Session 2024
Parliament Session 2024 Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

AAP MPs Gurmeet Singh Meet Hayer, Malvinder Singh Kang and Raj Kumar Chabbewal at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

8/9
Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah
Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah Photo: PTI/Shahbaz Khan

Samajwadi Party MP Mohibbullah at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

9/9
Congress MP Prabha Mallikarjun
Congress MP Prabha Mallikarjun Photo: PTI/Manvender Vashist Lav

Congress MP Prabha Mallikarjun at the Parliament House complex on the first day of the first session of the 18th Lok Sabha, in New Delhi.

Tags

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Explicit Videos Case: Another FIR Against Prajwal Revanna; Former MP Sent To Police Custody Till June 29
  2. Day In Pics: June 25, 2024
  3. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs
  4. In Photos: First Session Of 18th Lok Sabha
  5. Former J-K Bar Association President Arrested In Advocate Murder Case
Entertainment News
  1. Alia Bhatt-Ranbir Kapoor Check Out Their Under-Construction House With Raha, Fans Say ‘She Is Rishi Kapoor Reincarnated’
  2. Priya Banerjee Embracing Challenge Of Playing A Role Much Older Than Her Age In 'Mohmaaya'
  3. Zayn Ibad Khan Had A 'High Calorie Meal' Once A Week For His 'Gunaah' Character
  4. Raashii Khanna Would Love To Work With Prabhas Because 'He's Doing Great Work’
  5. Rajpal Yadav: I Have Received The Audience’s Blessings For My Comedic Roles And I Am Equally Blessed For My Serious Roles
Sports News
  1. Today World Sports News Live: Croatia Bow Out Of UEFA Euro 2024; AFG Qualify For The T20 World Cup SFs
  2. Frank Duckworth: DLS Method's Co-Inventor Passes Away Aged 84
  3. Copa America 2024: Skipper James Rodriguez Wants More From Colombia After Opening Win
  4. Real Madrid Captain Nacho To Leave Boyhood Club
  5. England Vs Slovenia, Live Streaming UEFA Euro 2024: When, Where To Watch European Championship Group C Match
World News
  1. Kenyan Parliament Set Ablaze Amid Anti-Tax Riots, Several Protestors Shot
  2. Malaysia And Thailand Looking To Join BRICS | Here's Why
  3. Woman Kills Her 2 Children, Googles 'Can Foreigner Be Charged With Murder In The UK?' Before Committing Crime
  4. Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina Calls Her India Visit 'Pivotal' For Bilateral Ties
  5. Amidst Criticism, Pak Govt Says New Counter-Terror Operation Would Not Be Kinetic Large-Scale Military campaign
Latest Stories
  1. 'Stree 2' Teaser: Shraddha Kapoor-Rajkummar Rao Are Back In Chanderi To Fight The Force
  2. Kejriwal Verdict: Delhi High Court's Order On Delhi CM's Bail Today
  3. NEET-2024: Bihar Police Finds Sanjeev Mukhiya Gang-Cybercriminals Nexus In Paper Leak
  4. What Is NEET PG, Why Has It Been Postponed Amid NEET-UG Row & Protest By Candidates | Explained
  5. Watch: Salman Khan Attends Sonakshi Sinha-Zaheer Iqbal's Reception Amidst Tight Security
  6. 'Chandu Champion' Box Office Collection Day 11: Kartik Aaryan Starrer Enters The Rs 50 Crore Club
  7. West Indies Vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Super 8 Highlights: Jansen's Six Takes SA Into Semi-Finals
  8. Breaking News June 25 LIVE: Nagpur Airport Gets Bomb Threat Again; Congress Issues Whip To Its LS MPs