In Defence Of BAB And His Cartoons

Many in Kashmir felt that Abdullah had reversed the very political stance he had been advocating until then and suffered long incarceration for. The sentiment was most accurately captured by Bashir Ahmad Bashir, a political cartoonist of Srinagar Times, a local Urdu daily. His cartoon showed the exchange between Indira and Sheikh, between India and Kashmir, as a transaction of loss for Kashmiris. In it, Sheikh is presenting his head (a grin on his face) detached from his acquiescent body to Indira whose arms are in motion, a cap-a crown, a taj-in her hands, being placed on Abdullah's bodiless head. The message was clear: Sheikh Abdullah handed over his head to Indira Gandhi and India, for taj, for power. Or, for crown and power, Abdullah gave up his head.