Omar Abdullah 2.0: Will The ‘Lion’ Roar In ‘Caged’ Valley

In the first order issued by the LG Sinha-led administration, an amendment was made to recruitment guidelines for the Jammu and Kashmir Police (Gazetted) Service. The Jammu and Kashmir Public Service Commission (JKPSC) has been tasked to “handle direct recruitment, while promotions will be overseen by the Departmental Promotion Committee (DPC)”. The J&K Police used to have its own recruitment board to fill vacancies. In another order, the recruitment rules were amended under the Jammu and Kashmir Civil Services (Decentralization and Recruitment) Act, 2010. The amendment empowers the J&K Service Selection Board to recruit for all Public Sector Undertakings (PSUs), government companies, corporations, boards, and organisations substantially owned or controlled by the J&K government. Besides, it also included Class IV posts, which means the new government in J&K will not be able to fill the vacant posts at even this level.