Kashmir’s Timeless Hamlet

Consider its more literal example: the Army officials stopping and checking the IDs of regular Kashmiris, reminding them that they need permission to enter their own homes. Or making them feel, as a character says later, that “All of Kashmir is a prison”. These ID checks, even more than the Faraz Cinema scene, examine and extrapolate identity and duality, as the ‘correct’ documents make all the difference: between allowed and detained, insider and infiltrator, home and prison. Sometimes this diktat produces dark humour: A middle-aged man (played by Basharat Peer, the writer of the memoir Curfewed Nights, the movie’s other source material) stands in front of his house, frozen and lost, refusing to enter. It’s only when he’s mock checked that he feels ‘normal’ and resumes walking again. In another scene, while searching for his father, Haider (Shahid Kapoor) opens the door of a police truck and sees scores of dead bodies. Right then, a bloodied boy leaps out, screaming, “Thank God, I’m alive! Thank God, I’m alive!”