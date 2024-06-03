Music As Resistance: The Voices Of Kashmir's Urban Youth

Since the mainstream lens of cinema relentlessly took it upon itself to sketch Kashmir for its audiences for years, local artists have felt a need to tell their side of the story, resisting the outsider’s gaze. Many novel faces empowered by the democratising nature of the digital mediums began telling their own stories and rejected the outsider’s gaze. But as mainstream Indian cinema has held a hegemonic position in defining Kashmir in its art, it didn’t succumb easily. Such artistic movements also saw invaders who took it upon themselves to hijack the project of decoding the silence to impress a novel meaning upon it—one that could fetch them benefits and further aid the movement of marginalisation of Kashmiris. These dictatorial movements tend to fuel confusion among the masses by positing that this silence is devoid of any abstract meanings and is simply what they call peace. They also tried attributing meanings from their own colonial dictionaries to this type of new art, they launched search operations on such artists and tried convincing them to betray their goals. This was done to create a gap between the younger generations and the older, so they could handover the amulets laced with new meanings to the youth, thus preparing a field for a face-off between the young and the older generations. But even as malicious forces tried to obscure and undermine the very essence of the Valley’s silence, the vanguard of many artists stood firm. They recognised that surrendering to such manipulative reinterpretations would be tantamount to allowing a perverse diminishment of their own sovereign narratives.