In 15 Years, BJP Turned Delhi Into Garbage Mound: Dy CM Sisodia

Polling for the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) will be held on December 4 and the counting of votes on December 7.

Delhi Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia

Updated: 03 Dec 2022 11:53 am

Ahead of the civic polls in Delhi, Deputy Chief Minister Manish Sisodia on Saturday slammed the BJP for turning the national capital into a ''mound of garbage'' and stressed that people will choose AAP in MCD too.

"The BJP was in power in MCD for 15 years and it turned Delhi into a capital of garbage mounds and stray animals. This time, people will choose Arvind Kejriwal for MCD to make Delhi clean and beautiful," he claimed.

-With PTI Input

