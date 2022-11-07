Impending Dengue Epidemic In Assam: Educational Institutions Shut After Nearly 300 Cases Reported In 5 Days

All schools and colleges in Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong district were asked to remain shut next week due to dengue outbreak in the city, an order said on Sunday.

Karbi Anglong district worst affected

A National Health Mission (NHM) statement said that of the 285 dengue cases detected in the state between November 1 and 5, 271 were from the Karbi Anglong district.

MD, NHM Assam briefing the #Dengue Rapid Action team heading for source reduction, fever surveillance, awareness activities and fogging comprising of District Administration, KAAC, Municipal Board, MOs, MPWs, SWs, SI, ASHAs, AWW & others at Jt.DHS Office at Diphu, Karbi Anglong. pic.twitter.com/C3X1jmrc4O — NHM_Assam (@nhm_assam) November 6, 2022

Preventive measures have been initiated against the "impending epidemic", the order said, announcing the closure of all educational institutions in Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town areas from Monday to Saturday.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported eight cases, Nalbari two and one each were detected in Charaideo, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon and Hojai districts.

NHM-Assam Mission Director MS Lakshmi Priya visited the affected areas in Karbi Anglong on Sunday to take stock of the situation and provide the necessary support to the district team to control the outbreak.

"The situation in Karbi Anglong is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken to combat the situation," the NHM statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)