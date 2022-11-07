Monday, Nov 07, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Impending Dengue Epidemic In Assam: Educational Institutions Shut After Nearly 300 Cases Reported In 5 Days

A National Health Mission (NHM) statement said that of the 285 dengue cases detected in the state between November 1 and 5, 271 were from the Karbi Anglong district.

Dengue cases on the rise
Dengue cases on the rise Representational image

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Nov 2022 7:30 am

All schools and colleges in Diphu in Assam's Karbi Anglong district were asked to remain shut next week due to dengue outbreak in the city, an order said on Sunday.

Karbi Anglong district worst affected

A National Health Mission (NHM) statement said that of the 285 dengue cases detected in the state between November 1 and 5, 271 were from the Karbi Anglong district.

Preventive measures have been initiated against the "impending epidemic", the order said, announcing the closure of all educational institutions in Diphu Municipal Board and Greater Diphu Town areas from Monday to Saturday.

Kamrup Metropolitan reported eight cases, Nalbari two and one each were detected in Charaideo, Kamrup (Rural), Nagaon and Hojai districts.

NHM-Assam Mission Director MS Lakshmi Priya visited the affected areas in Karbi Anglong on Sunday to take stock of the situation and provide the necessary support to the district team to control the outbreak.

"The situation in Karbi Anglong is under close watch and all preventive measures are being taken to combat the situation," the NHM statement said.

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Fogging Drive Intensified Amid Spurt In Dengue Cases In Jammu And Kashmir

Dengue Under 'Control', Opposition 'Creating Panic': UP Deputy CM

Dengue Infection Tally Crosses 2000-Mark In Delhi, Over 1200 Cases In October

Tags

National Dengue Fever Dengue Cases Outbreak Of Dengue Assam Epidemic
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

Uttarakhand Leg Of Cong's 'Bharat Jodo Yatra' To Begin On Nov 7

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists

Trolling, Abuse, Harassment: What Press Freedom Looks Like For Women Journalists