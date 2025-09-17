IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in Uttar Pradesh

Orange alert issued for 16 districts, including Pratapgarh, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya
Heavy to very heavy rain is expected till September 19 with thunderstorms and lightning
30+ districts are under warning with cyclonic circulation causing widespread rainfall activity
Temperature drops significantly after the recent hot spell, providing relief from humidity.
The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The weather department warns of heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning affecting over 30 districts, as an upper air cyclonic circulation over east UP and adjoining Bihar continues to bring intense monsoon activity.
Orange Alert Districts and Current Conditions
Sixteen districts are under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall today, including Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, and Ambedkar Nagar. These areas may receive 70-150mm rainfall within 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 kmph.
Current weather shows significant temperature drops across the state, with Lucknow recording 34°C against the usual 37-38°C for this time of year. Morning showers have already begun in several districts, with considerable cloudiness expected throughout the day. Humidity levels remain high at 67-85% as moisture-laden winds continue flowing from the Bay of Bengal.
Uttar Pradesh: Weather Forecast and Affected Regions
Twenty-six additional districts face a yellow alert for heavy rain with lightning, including Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Unnao, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, and Mau. Another 21 districts , including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Noida, may experience scattered rainfall at isolated places.
The IMD forecast indicates cloudy skies will persist across UP till September 19, with western UP experiencing intermittent sunshine and light showers, while eastern UP continues facing heavy rainfall spells. No major change is expected in maximum temperatures over the next five days, keeping them below normal levels.
Monsoon Activity and Safety Advisory
This renewed monsoon activity comes as the southwest monsoon prepares for gradual withdrawal from northwest India. The cyclonic circulation over east UP has intensified rainfall activity, bringing much-needed precipitation to areas that experienced deficient rainfall earlier in the season.
Weather warnings include risks of waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, and lightning strikes. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during thunderstorm periods and farmers should secure crops against potential damage from heavy rain and strong winds.
The monsoon's final phase is proving beneficial for kharif crops and groundwater recharge, while providing relief from the recent hot and humid conditions that prevailed across the state.