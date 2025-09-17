IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in Uttar Pradesh

IMD issues an orange alert for heavy rainfall, thunderstorms, and lightning across 30+ districts in Uttar Pradesh on September 17, 2025, due to an upper air cyclonic circulation over East UP and Bihar.

Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Anjali Rawat (Avi)
Updated on:
Updated on:
Heavy Rain in Uttar Pradesh
IMD Issues Orange Alert for Heavy Rain in Uttar Pradesh
info_icon
Summary
Summary of this article

  • Orange alert issued for 16 districts, including Pratapgarh, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, and Ayodhya

  • Heavy to very heavy rain is expected till September 19 with thunderstorms and lightning

  • 30+ districts are under warning with cyclonic circulation causing widespread rainfall activity

  • Temperature drops significantly after the recent hot spell, providing relief from humidity.

The India Meteorological Department has issued an orange alert for heavy rainfall across multiple districts of Uttar Pradesh on Wednesday, September 17, 2025. The weather department warns of heavy to very heavy rain with thunderstorms and lightning affecting over 30 districts, as an upper air cyclonic circulation over east UP and adjoining Bihar continues to bring intense monsoon activity.

Orange Alert Districts and Current Conditions

Sixteen districts are under orange alert for heavy to very heavy rainfall today, including Pratapgarh, Jaunpur, Azamgarh, Gorakhpur, Sant Kabir Nagar, Basti, Siddharthnagar, Gonda, Balrampur, Shravasti, Bahraich, Barabanki, Amethi, Sultanpur, Ayodhya, and Ambedkar Nagar. These areas may receive 70-150mm rainfall within 24 hours, accompanied by thunderstorms, lightning, and gusty winds up to 40 kmph.

Current weather shows significant temperature drops across the state, with Lucknow recording 34°C against the usual 37-38°C for this time of year. Morning showers have already begun in several districts, with considerable cloudiness expected throughout the day. Humidity levels remain high at 67-85% as moisture-laden winds continue flowing from the Bay of Bengal.

null - Representational Image
Bihar Rain Alert: Orange Warning Issued, Heavy Rainfall Expected in Multiple Districts

BY Anjali Rawat (Avi)

Uttar Pradesh: Weather Forecast and Affected Regions

Twenty-six additional districts face a yellow alert for heavy rain with lightning, including Hardoi, Sitapur, Lucknow, Unnao, Kanpur, Fatehpur, Banda, Chitrakoot, Kaushambi, Prayagraj, Varanasi, Ghazipur, Ballia, and Mau. Another 21 districts , including Agra, Mathura, Aligarh, Bareilly, Moradabad, and Noida, may experience scattered rainfall at isolated places.

The IMD forecast indicates cloudy skies will persist across UP till September 19, with western UP experiencing intermittent sunshine and light showers, while eastern UP continues facing heavy rainfall spells. No major change is expected in maximum temperatures over the next five days, keeping them below normal levels.

Related Content
Related Content

Monsoon Activity and Safety Advisory

This renewed monsoon activity comes as the southwest monsoon prepares for gradual withdrawal from northwest India. The cyclonic circulation over east UP has intensified rainfall activity, bringing much-needed precipitation to areas that experienced deficient rainfall earlier in the season.

Weather warnings include risks of waterlogging in low-lying areas, traffic disruptions, and lightning strikes. Residents are advised to avoid unnecessary outdoor activities during thunderstorm periods and farmers should secure crops against potential damage from heavy rain and strong winds.

The monsoon's final phase is proving beneficial for kharif crops and groundwater recharge, while providing relief from the recent hot and humid conditions that prevailed across the state.

Published At:
SUBSCRIBE
Tags

Click/Scan to Subscribe

qr-code

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

MORE FROM THE AUTHOR

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

×

Today Sports News

Cricket News

  1. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: Mandhana Smashes 2nd Fastest Hundred, IND-W 171/3 (28.2)

  2. India Vs West Indies Tests: WI Announce 15-Member Test Squad, Roston Chase Named Captain

  3. Pakistan Vs UAE, Asia Cup 2025: PCB Withdraws Pullout Threat; Richardson To Replace Pycroft – Report

  4. Pakistan Vs United Arab Emirates, Asia Cup 2025: PAK Cancel Pre-match Press Conference Ahead Of UAE Tie

  5. Bangladesh Vs Afghanistan, Asia Cup 2025: Who Won Yesterday’s BAN Vs AFG Match 9 – Check Result

Football News

  1. Bayern Munich 4-0 Tottenham Highlights, Club Friendlies: Kane, Coman Shine In Die Roten’s Pre-Season Rout Of Spurs

  2. Panathinaikos 0-0 Shakhtar Donetsk Highlights, UEFA Europa League Qualifiers: Goalless First Leg In Athens

  3. Ballon D’Or 2025: Complete List Of Awards And Nominees

  4. Durand Cup 2025: NEROCA FC And Indian Navy Share Spoils In Goalless Draw

  5. Premier League Transfers: Burnley Sign Leslie Ugochukwu From Chelsea For £23m

Tennis News

  1. Guadalajara Open 2025: Iva Jovic Becomes Youngest American To Win WTA Title Since Coco Gauff

  2. Beatriz Haddad Maia Stunned In Sao Paolo; Jelena Ostapenko Suffers Shock Exits At Guadalajara Open

  3. India Vs Switzerland, Davis Cup: Debutant Dhakshineshwar Suresh, Sumit Nagal Hand IND 2-0 Lead

  4. Sao Paolo Open: Beatriz Haddad Maia Sees Off Laura Pigossi To Enter Quarter-finals

  5. Carlos Alcaraz Dating Brooks Nader? Supermodel's Sister Gives Major Hint In US Open 2025 Champion's Romance

Badminton News

  1. Satwik-Chirag Vs Arif-Yap, China Masters 2025: Indian Pair Enter Last 16 With Straight-Game Win

  2. PV Sindhu Vs Julie Dawall Jakobsen, China Masters 2025: Indian Shuttler Wins In Straight Games

  3. Satwik-Chirag Vs Liang-Wang, Hong Kong Open 2025: Indian Duo Finish Runners-Up In BWF 500 Final

  4. Lakshya Sen Vs Li Shi Feng Live Streaming, Hong Kong Open 2025 Final: When, Where To Watch Match

  5. Lakshya Sen Vs Chou Tien Chen, Hong Kong Open: Indian Wins In Straight Games To Storm Into Final

Trending Stories

National News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. BJP Expels Leader Over Alleged Objectionable Video With Minor in UP

  3. Hail Mary: Book Review Of Arundhati Roy's 'Mother Mary Comes To Me'

  4. Centre’s Import Duty Waiver On Cotton Plunges Local Farmers Into Despair

  5. Uttarakhand Weather Update: Cloudbursts and Flash Floods Trigger Red Alerts

Entertainment News

  1. Are We Really Free? | 11 Films To Watch This Independence Day

  2. 96 Years Of Kishore Kumar & His Evergreen Freedom In Comic Despair

  3. A Decade Of Masaan: Transgressive Love Amidst The Crumbling Facade Of Culture

  4. Watch | Can Met Gala Truly Celebrate Black Style Without Reckoning With Fashion's Past?

  5. Met Gala Through The Years: A Visual History Of Fashion’s Biggest Night

US News

  1. U.S. and China Agree on TikTok Ownership Framework Amid Trade Talks

  2. Trump Files $15 Billion Defamation Suit Against The New York Times

  3. Trump Issues Warning To Hamas Over Hostage Use

  4. Charlie Kirk Shooting Suspect: Ammo Engraved With Antifascist Symbols, Gamer Codes, And Meme References

  5. Trump’s 'Last Warning' to Hamas: Accept Hostage Deal or Face Consequences

World News

  1. India-US Get Ready For Trade Talks

  2. India Condemns Attack on Qatar, Calls for Upholding Sovereignty at UNHRC

  3. Germany Holds Talks With Taliban Representatives To Resume Deportations

  4. Israel Strikes Houthi-Controlled Hodeidah Port In Yemen, Dozens Killed

  5. A Recipe For Friendship: How India-Russia Relations Stay Strong Despite Headwinds

Latest Stories

  1. NEET UG Round 2 Seat Allotment Declared; Admissions by September 25

  2. Rohan Kanawade Interview On Sabar Bonda| “Audiences Should See The Relationship As Any Other Love Story”

  3. PM Narendra Modi’s 75th Birthday: Indian and Global Leaders Send Greetings

  4. India Vs Australia Live Score, 2nd Women's ODI Updates: Mandhana Smashes 2nd Fastest Hundred, IND-W 171/3 (28.2)

  5. Horoscope Today, September 17, 2025: What’s in Store for Aries, Libra, Sagittarius & More

  6. Prime Minister Narendra Modi's 75th Birthday: What Investments And Visits Are Planned This Year

  7. Mahalaya 2025 - Date, Rituals, And Celebration Of The Auspicious Day

  8. Death Penalty Sought In Charlie Kirk Killing