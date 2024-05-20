National

ICMR Distances Itself From BHU's 'Poorly Designed' Study On Covaxin Side Effects

ICMR has also written a letter to the authors of the BHU study and the editor of the journal to immediately remove the acknowledgment to ICMR and publish an erratum.

File Image
BHU study said that nearly 30% of Covaxin takers had health issues during one-year follow up. Photo: File Image
info_icon

Days after a Banaras Hindu University study said that takers of Bharat Biotech's anti-Covid vaccine, Covaxin, have been facing 'health issues' after one year of vaccination, the Indian Council of Medical Research (ICMR) on Monday distanced itself from the "poorly designed" study.

Director General of ICMR, Dr Rajiv Bahl, told news agency ANI that the BHU study on Covaxin side effects "erroneously" acknowledges the council. "ICMR cannot be associated with this poorly designed study which purports to present a ''safety analysis" of Covaxin," Bahl said.

The anti-Covid-19 vaccine, Covaxin, was developed by Bharat Biotech in collaboration with the Indian Council of Medical Research - National Institute of Virology.

ICMR has written a letter to the authors of the BHU study and the editor of the journal -- Springer Nature -- to immediately remove the acknowledgment to ICMR and publish an erratum, which is a corrected error.

Last week, the BHU report showed that nearly 30 per cent of the individuals who received Bharat Biotech's anti-Covid vaccine, Covaxin, complained of health issues during the one-year follow up study.

Conducted by a team of researchers at BHU, the study said that nearly one-third of the Covaxin takers reported 'adverse events of special interest' (AESI). The complaints of health issues were predominated by viral upper respiratory tract infections.

The study -- which took into account long-term safety of the BBV152 vaccine in adolescents and adults, claimed that serious AESI including stroke and Guillain-Barre syndrome were reported in one per cent individuals.

As many as 926 participants, including 635 were adolescents and 291 adults, were part of this study conducted between January 2022 and August 2023.

Bharat Biotech's Covid-19 shot 'Covaxin' | - PTI
Bharat Biotech Highlights Covaxin's 'Safety First' Feature Amid AstraZeneca's Covishield Row Over Side Effects

BY Outlook Web Desk

With the majority of AESIs persisting for a significant period, extended surveillance of COVID-19-vaccinated individuals is warranted to understand the course and outcomes of late-onset AESIs, the study underlined.

The study revealed that adults with co-morbidities had more than two times higher chances of AESIs and persistent AESIs.

Covishield, developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University during the pandemic, was produced by the Serum Institute (SII) in India - File image
'Sympathy To Those Who Lost Loved Ones': AstraZeneca On Covishield Side Effects

BY Outlook Web Desk

Earlier in the month, amid the row over UK-based pharmaceutical giant AstraZeneca's admission over its vaccine, Covishield, Bharat Biotech had said that Covaxin was developed with a single-minded focus on safety first, followed by efficacy.

The developer of Covaxin had pointed out that its vaccine was the only anti-Covid vaccine in the government's Covid-19 immunisation programme to have conducted efficacy trials in India.

"Safety of Covaxin was also evaluated by the Ministry of Health, Government of India. Ongoing safety monitoring (pharmacovigilance) was continued throughout the product life cycle of Covaxin," Bharat Biotech had said.

Tags

Advertisement

Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Advertisement

WATCH

Advertisement

Advertisement

PHOTOS

Advertisement

Trending Stories

National News
  1. Civic Survey Finds 499 Dilapidated Buildings In Raigad; Notices Issued To Residents
  2. Bengaluru: Couple's PDA On Bike Invites Police Action, Biker Held After Video Goes Viral
  3. RBSE 12th Result 2024 For Arts, Science, Commerce Declared | How To Check Rajasthan Board Class 12 Result
  4. Rave Party: Bengaluru Central Crime Branch Conducts Raid, Seizes Drugs
  5. Reporter's Guarantee | Omar Abdullah on Kashmir, Baramulla Politics, and Lok Sabha Elections
Entertainment News
  1. 'It Is The Biggest Festival Of Democracy', Manoj Bajpayee Declares After Casting His Vote
  2. Sanjay Leela Bhansali Calls Salman Khan His Only Friend In The Industry: Even If ‘Inshallah’ Didn't Happen, He Stands By Me
  3. R. Madhavan: 'You'd Be Blamed For The Complaints You Have If You Don't Vote'
  4. 'Uncontrollably Fond' Co-Stars Kim Woo-bin And Bae Suzy To Reunite For A Netflix Series 'All The Love You Wish For'
  5. Lok Sabha Elections 2024: Dharmendra, Hema Malini, Govinda, Salim Khan Turn Up To Cast Their Votes
Sports News
  1. Sports News Today LIVE Updates: Indian Team In Asian Relays Action At Bangkok
  2. Copa America 2024: Brazil Coach Dorival Junior Names Ederson's Replacement - Check Who's In, Who's Out
  3. Greece Super League: PAOK Triumphs Over Aris 2-1 To Clinch Their Fourth Title
  4. Serie A: Inter Milan Lift Title At San Siro As Nerazzurri Celebrates 20th Title - In Pics
  5. EPL: Man City Win 4th Straight Title With 3-1 Win Over West Ham On Final Day - In Pics
World News
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash LIVE Updates: President Raisi, Foreign Minister Killed In Chopper Crash, Confirms State Media
  2. Dali Cargo Ship To Be Refloated Nearly 8 Weeks After Baltimore Bridge Collapse
  3. Omar, Mehbooba Condole Death Of Iranian President In Helicopter Crash
  4. ‘Sadness And Deep Sorrow’: World Leaders React To The Death Of Iran's President In Helicopter Crash
  5. Iran President Ebrahim Raisi, Supreme Leader's Protégé, Dies At 63 In Helicopter Crash
Latest Stories
  1. Iran Helicopter Crash: President Raisi, FM Feared Dead As Rescue Teams Find Burnt Wreckage | Top Updates
  2. RBSE 12th Result 2024: Rajasthan 12th Result For Arts, Science, Commerce Out Today | Where and How To Check
  3. Cannes 2024: 'Nevertheless' Star Han So-hee And Girls' Generation's YoonA Walk The Red Carpet In Princess Gowns
  4. Lok Sabha Elections Phase 5 Voting LIVE: Oppn's Success Important In Democracy, Says Modi; Ajinkya Rahane Casts Vote
  5. Lok Sabha Election 2024: PM Modi Says 'Want To Leave Viksit Bharat As Legacy For Poor Children'; AAP To Protest Against Arrest Of Kejriwal's Close Aide
  6. IPL 2024 Playoffs: Who Plays Whom, When And Where - All You Need To Know
  7. Lok Sabha Polls Phase 5: Rahul From Raebareli, Smriti From Amethi Among Key Contests; NDA Biggies Also In Fray | Top Points
  8. Lok Sabha Election Fifth Phase: Key Candidates In The Fray