Hyderabad Man Duped Into Working As 'Helper' For Russian Army, Dies

A man from Hyderabad, who was among the Indians "duped" by agents on the promise of jobs and taken to Russia and forced to work as a "helper" for the Russian Army, has died.

The Indian Embassy in Moscow on Wednesday confirmed the death of the man, identified as Mohammed Afsan, adding that they are in touch with the family here.

"We have learnt about the tragic death of an Indian national Shri Mohammed Asfan. We are in touch with the family and Russian authorities. Mission will make efforts to send his mortal remains to India," Indian embassy in Moscow said in a post on 'X'.

When contacted, Afsan's brother Imran said the Indian embassy in Moscow informed the family about the 30-year-old's death. He requested the Central government to help them get back his brother's mortal remains.