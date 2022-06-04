Saturday, Jun 04, 2022
Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles

There have been allegations of involvement of kin of some political bigwigs in the teenage girl rape case--who had visited a pub in Hyderabad six days ago, and was allegedly gang-raped by five persons, including three juveniles.

Hyderabad Gang-Rape Case: Pressure Continues To Mount On KCR Govt As Police Apprehends 2 Juveniles
File photo of Telangana Chief Minister KCR. Twitter/Telangana CMO

Updated: 04 Jun 2022 2:43 pm

Two juveniles were apprehended on Saturday in the 17-year old girl gang-rape case, police said. 

Out of the 5 accused already identified, a 18-year old man was arrested on June 3 and in total 3 persons, including 2 juveniles, have been apprehended so far in the case, they said. The 2 juveniles would be produced before a juvenile court for their safe custody, police said in an official release. 

Amid allegations of involvement of kin of some political bigwigs in the teenage girl rape case, pressure mounted on Saturday on the state government to act swiftly with the BJP demanding a CBI probe and the Congress an all party meeting. 

While Telangana BJP president and MP, Bandi Sanjay Kumar in an open letter to Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao demanded a CBI probe to bring to book the culprits, opposition parties and women's rights organisations are gearing up to corner the government on the gang rape case. 

Citing media reports, the BJP has already alleged involvement of kin of politically influential persons belonging to the AIMIM, a friendly party of the ruling Telangana Rashtra Samithi. Telangana Pradesh Congress Committee senior vice president and former MP, Mallu Ravi alleged that incidents of murder and sexual assaults against women are on the rise in the state.

A teenage girl, who visited a pub here 6 days ago was allegedly gang-raped by five persons, including 3 juveniles, police had said on Friday. 

Ravi, in a statement, demanded that the Telangana government convene an all-party meeting to discuss law and order situation in the state. He alleged delay by police in taking action and inadequate response from government in the case.

The BJP had already alleged that TRS leaders' names have cropped up in connection with various incidents, including the murder of a lawyer at Manthani, alleged suicide of a mother and her son at Ramayampet, suicide of a family at Kothagudem and suicide of a BJP activist at Khammam, in recent years in the state.

Party sources here said that the CPI(M) and the All India Democratic Women's Association (AIDWA), affiliated to it, have drawn up plans to organise protest demonstrations to seek justice. 

(With PTI inputs)
 

