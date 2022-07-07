HP Reports 189 Fresh Covid Infections, Active Case Tally Crosses 900

Himachal Pradesh recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, maintaining an upward trend in the number of people testing positive for the disease.

The fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,87,094, an official said. The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 930 from 822 on Wednesday, he said.

Eighty-one more patients have recovered from the infection, the official said, adding that their number has reached 2,82,023. The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,122 as no new Covid-related fatality was reported in the state on Thursday.

