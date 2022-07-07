Thursday, Jul 07, 2022
Outlook.com
Outlook.com
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

HP Reports 189 Fresh Covid Infections, Active Case Tally Crosses 900

The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 930 from 822 on Wednesday, he said.

undefined
Fresh Cases in Himachal Pradesh Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 07 Jul 2022 9:55 pm

Himachal Pradesh recorded 189 new COVID-19 cases on Thursday, maintaining an upward trend in the number of people testing positive for the disease.

The fresh cases pushed the state's infection count to 2,87,094, an official said. The tally of active COVID-19 cases in the state has now risen to 930 from 822 on Wednesday, he said.

Eighty-one more patients have recovered from the infection, the official said, adding that their number has reached 2,82,023. The death toll from the pandemic remained unchanged at 4,122 as no new Covid-related fatality was reported in the state on Thursday. 

Related stories

Maharashtra Reports 2,678 Covid-19 Cases, Eight Deaths

Puducherry Sees Dip In Daily Covid-19 Cases

Assam Logs 196 New Covid-19 Cases

(With PTI inputs)

Tags

National Covid COVID-19 Mask Important Fresh Cases Rise In Cases Guidelines To Follow No Deaths Recoveries Pandemic Covid-19 Waves Vaccination Drive
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

No Woman’s Land: Female Cab Drivers On Indian Roads

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer

Bollywood Actor And Congress Leader Raj Babbar Gets 2 Year Jail Term For Assaulting Officer