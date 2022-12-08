Friday, Dec 09, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business

HP Polls: Congress Scores Victory On Several Seats Only By The Skin Of Its Teeth

Home National

HP Polls: Congress Scores Victory On Several Seats Only By The Skin Of Its Teeth

In Himachal Pradesh, Congress won 40 out of 68 seats, but little more than 2,000 votes separated the party from the BJP in 15 seats.

Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur
Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 08 Dec 2022 10:24 pm

Although Congress wrested power from the BJP in Himachal Pradesh winning 40 out of 68 seats, the party barely scraped by in 15 seats with a victory margin there being less than 2,000.

The margin between the two parties in Bhoranj, Sujanpur, Darang, Bilaspur, Sri Naina Devi, Rampur, Shillai, and Sri Renukaji was less than 1,000 votes.  

In Bhattiyat, Balh, Una, Jaswan Pragpur, Lahaul and Spiti, Sarkaghat, and Nahan the difference was only between 1,000 to 2,000.

State Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur won by 38,183 votes – the highest margin – from Seraj in Mandi district, while BJP candidate Pawan Kajal won in Kangra by a margin of 19,834 votes. Mohan Lal Brakta secured a lead of 19,339 votes from Rohru reserve constituency.

Congress’ Suresh Kumar won in Bhoranj by merely 60 votes -- the least victory margin, followed by 171 and 276 which was the winning margin for BJP candidates Randhir Sharma and Trilok Jamwal who contested the polls from Sri Naina Devi and Bilaspur.

Congress and BJP got 40 and 25 seats respectively but the difference in vote share was only 0.90 per cent.  

Talking to the media here on Thursday, CM Thakur said "If you also see vote share, the difference is just about 1 per cent. Despite that, Congress registered a win in many seats. But we respect the mandate."  

When asked what went wrong for BJP, Thakur said the reasons for defeat would be analysed later. 

Related stories

With Only Two Wins In Assembly Polls, 'Royals' Losing Their Charm In Himachal Pradesh

Himachal Pradesh Results: Congress Leader Mukesh Agnihotri Wins, Who Are Three Congress CM Post Contenders?

Himachal Pradesh CM Jai Ram Thakur Fails To Create History And Change 'Riwaaz'

Tags

National Himachal Pradesh Congress HP Polls BJP Suresh Kumar Jai Ram Thakur Randhir Sharma Bilaspur
Advertisement

Watch More

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Jennifer Lawrence Dissed For Claiming There's No Female Action Film Lead Before Her

Jennifer Lawrence Dissed For Claiming There's No Female Action Film Lead Before Her

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead

Gujarat Elections: Tribal Leader Chhotu Vasava Trailing In Legacy Seat As BJP's Ritesh Vasava Inches Ahead