Housing, Connected Infra Necessary For Planned Development Of Cities: UP CM Adityanath

Yogi Adityanath in Moradabad
Yogi Adityanath in Moradabad Photo: PTI

Updated: 02 Nov 2022 7:25 am

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday reviewed the state's new township policy and said housing and connected infrastructure is necessary for the planned and sustainable development of cities.

In the last five-and-a-half years, planned urbanization has increased at a rapid pace in the state and this should be further encouraged keeping in view the future needs, an official release quoting the chief minister said.

To make the availability of land easy for investors, it is necessary to simplify the process of land mobilization. The process of land use change too should be simplified, he said, and called for a single-window system for various approvals and clearances.

It is the endeavor of the state government to ensure that every family gets accommodation, he said.

Adityanath asked the officials to ensure that the interests of farmers, landowners, and customers be guarded. While approving a project, the time limit for its completion should also be fixed, he said.

The chief minister asked the officials for a report on the establishment of new cities after studying the issue properly.

He said the industrial development authorities have done commendable work in the field of infrastructure development.

He also sought immediate filling of vacant posts in all the three industrial development authorities of Gautam Budh Nagar and asked each of them to build fully-equipped convention centers in their areas, the statement said.

(Inputs from PTI)

