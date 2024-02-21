National

House Collapse Claims Life Of 32-Year-Old Man In South Delhi

A fatal incident unfolded in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur as a house section collapsed, resulting in the death of a 32-year-old man and leaving another individual injured.

Outlook Web Desk

February 21, 2024

A 32-year-old man lost his life, and another, identified as Nathu (30), sustained injuries after a portion of a house in south Delhi's Kotla Mubarakpur area collapsed, as confirmed by the police.

Vinay, the deceased, was tragically caught in the incident. Nathu, the injured party, has been promptly admitted to the hospital for medical attention.

The Delhi Fire Service (DFS) received a distress call around 5:02 pm, reporting the collapse on Gurudwara Road in Kotla Mubarakpur. Responding swiftly, at least seven fire tenders were deployed to the scene, initiating rescue efforts.

An official from the DFS mentioned, "The trapped individuals were successfully extricated from the debris with the assistance of locals and the police, and they have been transported to the hospital." Presently, the rescue operation is ongoing, as confirmed by the police.

