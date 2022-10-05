Wednesday, Oct 05, 2022
Home Minister Amit Shah Visits Family Of Slain Policeman In Uri

Amit Shah
Amit Shah Photo: PTI

Updated: 05 Oct 2022 6:55 pm

Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Wednesday visited the family of policeman Mudasir Sheikh who was killed in an encounter in Baramulla district of Jammu and Kashmir earlier this year, officials said. 

They said Shah along with JK Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha and MoS PMO Jitendra Singh went to Sheikh's residence in Uri, 100 kms from Srinagar. Shah met Sheikh's family and interacted with them.

The officials said the Union home minister took the mountainous terrain to reach the slain special officer's residence. "He had the route changed and went all the way through the tough route to meet the martyred family," the officials added. 

Later, the Union Home Minister visited Sheikh's graveyard and prayed for the departed soul, the officials said.

Sheikh, working as a special police officer (SPO) in the Jammu and Kashmir Police, laid down his life while fighting three foreign terrorists of Jaish-e-Muhammad in an encounter at Najibhat Crossing in Kreeri.

(With PTI Inputs)

