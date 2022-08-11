Thursday, Aug 11, 2022
Himachal Pradesh: Landslide Kills 2 In Kullu, Shops Washed Away Due To Cloudburst

The house at Khadel village in Sheel gram panchayat of Anni tehsil was hit by debris after the landslide around 9 am, Director of state disaster management department Sudesh Mokhta said.

Representational Image
Representational Image PTI

Updated: 11 Aug 2022 12:34 pm

Two women were buried alive under debris as their house collapsed in a landslide in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday, officials said.

The victims were identified as Chavelu Devi (55) and Kritika (17)

The victims were identified as Chavelu Devi (55) and Kritika (17)

Meanwhile in Mandi district, the Mandi-Kullu national highway has been blocked after a landslide on Thursday morning, the department said. 

The Mandi District Emergency Operation Centre (DEOC) said the incident occurred at 7 Mile near Pandoh due to which national highway-21 has been completely blocked for traffic.

The traffic has been diverted through Kataula.

A cloudburst in Himachal Pradesh's Kullu district on Thursday washed away ten shops and three vehicles, the state disaster management department said. 

No casualties have been reported in the cloudburst at Deuthi gram panchayat in Anni tehsil at around 7.30 am, the department said. 

An old bus stand and panchayat building at Deuthi are also facing the risk of being washed away.

Revenue department officials have reached the spot to assess the situation, the department said. 

