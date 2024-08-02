National

Himachal Pradesh Cloudburst: Toll Reaches 8, Mutilated Bodies Of 2 Found; 45 Still Missing

Rescue operations remain underway to trace over 45 people missing after flash floods struck three districts following a cloudburst - Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas of Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla.

Malana cloudburst himachal pradesh kullu shimla
A damaged property is seen alongside a swollen Beas River, following a recent cloudburst, in Kullu district Photo: PTI


The death toll in flashloods in parts of Himachal Pradesh reached eight on Friday, with rescue operations continuing to trace over 45 people missing after the tragedy struck following a cloudburst in three districts - Nirmand, Sainj and Malana areas of Kullu, Padhar in Mandi and Rampur in Shimla.

While five bodies were found in Rajban village in Mandi, one was found in Nirmand in Kullu and two in Rampur in Shimla. Two bodies, identified as that of Aman (9) and Aryan (8), were recovered in Rajban, officials said on Friday. Track August 2 Weather Updates

According to reports, over 20 houses, six shops, four main and two foot bridges were washed after the cloudburst in the state and road connectivity has been hampered in the affected areas.

Relatives of the missing persons are camping at the sites with hope fading with every passing hour.

ALSO READ | Monsoon Fury: Cloudbursts, Landslides Strike The Hills, Wrath Of Rain In Delhi; Over 20 Killed In North India

"Bodies of my father-in-law and mother-in-law have been recovered but my son, my brother-in-law, his wife and their six-year-old son and two-month-old daughter are still missing," news agency PTI quoted a woman as saying.

A damaged property is seen alongside a swollen Beas River, following a recent cloudburst, in Kullu district Photo: PTI


"Fear of death kept us awake all night as we climbed to a mountain to stay safe," said another villager who came out after hearing screams to see houses swept in flash floods.

Malana Power Project

At the site of the Malana II power project in the Manikaran area of Kullu district, 33 stranded people were rescued on Thursday night and this morning, Deputy Commissioner, Kullu, Torul S Raveesh, said on Friday.

A wall and way to a tunnel were damaged due to rains and water entered the barrage but the teams of the NDRF and home guard managed to rescue the people.

Personnel of the Army, National Disaster Response Force (NDRF), Indo-Tibetan Border Police, State Disaster Response Force, police and home guards are involved in the rescue operations and the help of drones is being taken to locate the missing persons, officials said.

Maximum Damage In Rampur's Samej

The maximum damage was caused in the Samej area of the Rampur subdivision of Shimla district as a cloudburst near the Shrikhand Mahadev route on Wednesday night triggered flash floods in Sarpara, Ganvi and Kurban nallahs. The cloudburst affected both Shimla and Kullu districts.

Search and rescue operation underway to find the missing people following a cloudburst on Thursday, in Rampur area of Shimla district, Friday, Aug. 2, 2024 Photo: PTI


Three people are missing and 15 families are affected, DC, Kullu, who reached Samej (Kullu side), said.

Due to flash floods triggered by cloudburst, the water in Samej Khud in Shimla district's Rampur rose, leaving two people dead and over 30 missing, Shimla Superintendent of Police Sanjeev Kumar Gandhi had told PTI.

Mutilated body parts of two persons were recovered on Thursday, he added.

