Himachal Pradesh Adds 71 Covid-19 Cases, One Death

Thirty-two more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,82,253, they said.

Fresh Covid cases in Himachal Pradesh PTI Photo

Updated: 10 Jul 2022 7:46 pm

Himachal Pradesh's COVID-19 tally climbed to 2,87,535 on Sunday with 71 fresh cases, while the death toll increased to 4,124 as one more person succumbed to the viral disease, officials said.

The fresh cases came out of 655 samples that were tested, they said. The latest death was reported from Kangra district, according to the officials.

There are 1,139 active COVID-19 cases in Himachal Pradesh, up from 1,101 on Saturday, the officials said. Thirty-two more people recuperated from the disease, taking the total number of recoveries to 2,82,253, they said.

Himachal Pradesh reported 189, 191 and 179 COVID-19 cases on Thursday, Friday and Saturday respectively.

(With PTI inputs)

