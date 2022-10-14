Friday, Oct 14, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Hijab Row: Petitioners Hopeful For A Fair Judgement, Say Thousands Of Hijabis Waiting To Resume Their Education

On Thursday, a two judge bench of the apex court delivered a split verdict on the Hijab row in Karnataka. The matter will now be referred for further hearings to a larger bench.

Karnataka High Court had earlier upheld the institutional ban on hijab.
Karnataka High Court had earlier upheld the institutional ban on hijab. Source: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 14 Oct 2022 2:27 pm

Even as the Karnataka government has vowed to continue the hijab ban in educational institutions till the Supreme Court gives a final verdict, Aliya Assadi and Hiba Sheik, two of the girl students who started the fight for hijab at the government PU college in Udupi, says there is still hope for a fair judgment on the issue.

Petitioners emphasize their right to education

Assadi, whose twitter bio reads “Udupi hijab ban victim,” took to social media to express her view on the split verdict given on the hijab issue by the Supreme Court, saying the judgement has upheld the rights of victim girls. 

"Hon'ble Justice Dhulia's statement has further strengthened our hope in fair judgement and continued constitutional value at least in miniscule. Thousands of hijabis students are waiting to resume their education," she tweeted. Assadi was one of the petitioners who moved the High Court seeking to protect the right of Muslim girls to wear hijabs in educational institutions.

Another student Hiba Sheik, in her tweet, said: "Our plea was straightforward & simple. All we asked was our personal choice & dignity. Happy that our plea was rightly accepted by Justice Dhuliya. Being students, we hope that our democracy will never deprive us of our educational rights along with our choice to wear hijab."

Split verdict not unexpected

The Udupi-based Association for Protection of Civil Rights (APCR) convener Hussain Kodi Bengre said it has been proved that there is provision for proper judicial and fundamental rights in the country.
        
Hussain, who is a litigant in the case, said the fundamental rights of girls should not be denied. "We are sure that the court will support the fundamental rights of children to their education," he said, adding that the possibility of a split verdict was expected. 

Critics say PFI fuelled the Hijab row

Meanwhile, Sri Rama Sena leader Mohan Bhat said the Supreme Court's split verdict has created confusion. While respecting the verdict, he said the government had taken a decision to ensure that there will not be any discrimination towards students. 
        
He said it is suspected that the now-banned Popular Front of India was behind the controversy over hijab. If they claim that hijab is part of their religion, let them follow the rule in their premises, Bhat said.

On Thursday, a two judge bench of the apex court delivered a split verdict on the Hijab row in Karnataka. The matter will now be referred for further hearings to a larger bench. 

(With inputs from PTI)

Related stories

Karnataka Hijab Row Split Verdict Explained: How Two SC Judges Differed And What It Means

Hijab Ban And Muslim Women's Right To Education: 'Reform Needed, Not Coercion'

Many Wars On Hijab: Is The Veil So Veiled?   

Tags

National Hijab Row Hijab Ban Supreme Court Karnataka Hijab Row Right To Education Muslims
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face

Deepika Padukone Talks About Ranveer Singh At Meghan Markle's Podcast: He's Gonna Be Happy To See My Face