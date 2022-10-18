Tuesday, Oct 18, 2022
Outlook.com
×
Outlook.com
×
Go Back to Outlook Business
Home National

Heavy Rains In Pune, Waterlogging In Many Areas

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar witnessed 104 mm rainfall in about five hours till 3 am on Tuesday, while Magarpatta received 116 mm downpour and Pashan recorded 94 mm of rainfall during the same period. 

Heavy Rains In Pune, Waterlogging In Many Areas
Heavy Rains In Pune, Waterlogging In Many Areas Photo: PTI

Outlook Magzine Latest Issue

Updated: 18 Oct 2022 1:06 pm

Heavy rains pounded Maharashtra's Pune city overnight and on Tuesday morning, causing waterlogging in many areas. Some people staying in low-lying areas and near the Karha river banks were shifted to safer places, district authorities said.

Seven goats died after being swept away in the flood waters in Kanhur Mesai area of Shirur tehsil, they said.

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Shivajinagar witnessed 104 mm rainfall in about five hours till 3 am on Tuesday, while Magarpatta received 116 mm downpour and Pashan recorded 94 mm of rainfall during the same period. 

Waterlogging was witnessed in many areas including Hadapsar, Market Yard, Sinhgad Road, NIBM Road, B T Kawade Road, Katraj, Deccan, Karve Nagar, Kothrud, Kondhwa and Peth.

Twelve people stuck in the flood waters in Mangalwar Peth and Kondhwa areas were shifted to safer places, fire brigade officials said.

Twenty families staying near the Karha river in Jalgaon Kathe Pathar village of Baramati tehsil were also shifted  after the river swelled following the release of water at the rate of 35,000 cubic foot per second (cusec) from the Nazre dam, district officials said.

IMD's weather forecasting department head Anupam Kashyapi said the satellite images revealed "there was enough moisture in the state."

The city is expected to stay cloudy with lightning and thunder activity in the evening along with light to moderate rainfall, he said.

Related stories

Heavy Rains Lash Pune; 81 mm Rainfall In Two Hours In The Shivaji Nagar Area

Don't Waste Time Levying Fines, Counsel Offenders, Maharashtra Minister Tells Pune Cops; Cites Diwali Season Traffic Jams

Rains Lash Pune City

The rain activity will reduce from Wednesday, he added.

-With PTI Input

Tags

National Heavy Rains Waterlogging Waterlogging And Traffic Jam Road Condition Pune Maharashtra
Advertisement

MOST POPULAR

Visually told More

Advertisement
Subscribe Now

The New Outlook Foster the Thought in You

Subscribe to get complete access to Outlook Print and Digital Magazines, Web Exclusive stories and the Archive. Attractive gifts with each subscription.

Check our Plans
Advertisement

KEEP READING More

Culture & Society More

Must Read

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Rape Allegation Won't Stand If Woman Continues Sexual Relation After Knowing Man's Marriage: Kerala HC

Real Madrid Host Barcelona In El Clasico

Real Madrid Host Barcelona In El Clasico