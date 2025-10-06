Heavy Rain Alert in Punjab: Record-Breaking Downpours Expected Through October 7

Current Weather Conditions

Punjab weather today shows active rainfall with light to moderate showers across most districts on Monday morning, October 6, 2025. Punjab rains have already begun, with several parts of the state receiving overnight precipitation as a powerful western disturbance approaches from the northwest. Current conditions show temperatures ranging from 21°C to 35°C with high humidity and overcast skies.

The weather in Punjab today features partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain intensifying through the day. The India Meteorological Department reports atmospheric conditions deteriorating with increasing wind speeds and cloud cover across all districts.

IMD Heavy Rain Alerts and Warnings

IMD rain alert for Punjab has issued comprehensive warnings with very heavy rainfall forecast for October 6 as peak intensity approaches. Heavy rain alert in Punjab includes multiple alert levels:

Current Alerts (October 6):

Very Heavy Rainfall (11.5-20.4 cm) expected at isolated places

Thunderstorms with hailstorms are likely at isolated locations

Gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph accompany thunderstorms

Extended Alert Period (October 5-7):