Heavy Rain Alert in Punjab: Record-Breaking Downpours Expected Through October 7

Punjab faces very heavy rainfall on October 6 as three weather systems converge for a record-breaking event.
Ravi River flood alert issued; dam discharge raised to 37,000 cusecs for water management
Peak intensity on Monday with thunderstorms, hailstorms, and 40-50 kmph gusty winds expected
Emergency helplines activated; residents advised to avoid riverbanks and livestock movement restrictions.
Current Weather Conditions
Punjab weather today shows active rainfall with light to moderate showers across most districts on Monday morning, October 6, 2025. Punjab rains have already begun, with several parts of the state receiving overnight precipitation as a powerful western disturbance approaches from the northwest. Current conditions show temperatures ranging from 21°C to 35°C with high humidity and overcast skies.
The weather in Punjab today features partly cloudy skies with occasional spells of rain intensifying through the day. The India Meteorological Department reports atmospheric conditions deteriorating with increasing wind speeds and cloud cover across all districts.
IMD Heavy Rain Alerts and Warnings
IMD rain alert for Punjab has issued comprehensive warnings with very heavy rainfall forecast for October 6 as peak intensity approaches. Heavy rain alert in Punjab includes multiple alert levels:
Current Alerts (October 6):
Very Heavy Rainfall (11.5-20.4 cm) expected at isolated places
Thunderstorms with hailstorms are likely at isolated locations
Gusty winds reaching 40-50 kmph accompany thunderstorms
Extended Alert Period (October 5-7):
October 5: Isolated heavy rainfall with hailstorms possible
October 6: Peak intensity - very heavy rainfall with thunderstorms
October 7: Heavy rainfall continuing with gradual improvement
Three Weather Systems Converge
IMD warning for Punjab attributes the extreme weather to the convergence of three powerful systems creating unprecedented conditions:
Primary System: Fresh Western Disturbance arriving from the Mediterranean region, drawing moist air from the Arabian Sea and the Bay of Bengal
Supporting Systems:
Low-pressure system over the Northeast Arabian Sea
Depression strengthening over the Bay of Bengal
Combined effect pushing cyclonic circulation into Punjab by October 5
This "very unique" meteorological event is expected to cause record-breaking rainfall exceeding historical averages for October.
District-wise Rainfall Forecast
Punjab rain forecast shows widespread impact across all districts with varying intensities:
Northern Districts (Pathankot, Gurdaspur, Amritsar):
50-70mm rainfall expected during the peak period
Higher risk due to proximity to hills and moisture feed
Central Districts (Ludhiana, Jalandhar, Kapurthala):
30-50mm average rainfall with isolated heavy spells
Flood alerts issued for low-lying areas
Southern Districts (Bathinda, Mansa, Faridkot):
20-35mm rainfall expected with thunderstorms
Agricultural advisory issued for crop protection
Flood Warnings and Water Management
Flood warning in Punjab has been activated, with the Ravi river catchment area under high alert. Water discharge from Ranjit Sagar Dam increased to 37,000 cusecs to manage expected heavy rainfall and prevent overflow.
River Monitoring:
Ravi and Beas rivers are expected to see fluctuations
21 rivulets and the Ujh river feed into the Ravi system
Water gauges are being installed at Ghonewal and key monitoring points
Safety Measures:
Residents advised to stay away from riverbanks
Farmers and cattle rearers warned against allowing animals near rivers
Emergency helplines activated: Amritsar (0183-2229125), Ajnala (01858-245510)
Agricultural and Economic Impact
Punjab weather forecast shows the state has already received 41% excess rainfall this monsoon, raising flood risks further with additional precipitation. Agricultural advisory includes:
Crop protection measures for standing harvest-ready fields
Harvesting operations suspension during the peak rainfall period
Livestock safety protocols in flood-prone areas
The tourist town of Mirik and the northern regions face particular vulnerability with orographic enhancement of rainfall due to topographic influence.
Weekly Weather Outlook
Punjab weather update shows intense activity continuing through mid-week:
October 6 (Monday): Very heavy rainfall with peak intensity - thunderstorms and hailstorms likely
October 7 (Tuesday): Heavy rainfall continuing with gradual improvement beginning
October 8 (Wednesday): Light to moderate rain with significant improvement in conditions
October 9-10: Dry weather returning with clear skies and normal temperatures
Emergency response teams remain on standby with officials urging residents to stock essentials, avoid travel, and monitor weather alerts closely during this unprecedented weather event.